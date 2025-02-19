Sukamal Banerjee Appointed Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cyient

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, a global Intelligent Engineering solutions company, today announced the appointment of Sukamal Banerjee as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of its DET business, effective February 19, 2025. He will also serve on the Board of Directors of Cyient Limited.

Sukamal is an accomplished professional and an acknowledged leader in the ER&D and Technology sector with over 30 years of experience. He spent most of his career in HCL Technologies, culminating in the role of Corporate Vice President responsible for engineering business. Most recently, Sukamal was the CEO and Member of the Board of Xoriant, a leading digital engineering company.

Sukamal has established and grown business lines and created market-leading business partnerships for global accounts with an engineering and technology focus. These include areas like Digital Industry 4.0, and AI/ML across sectors spanning Communications, Semiconductor, Energy, and Transportation, Automotive & Mobility, and Healthcare & Life Sciences, which align well with Cyient's major customer segments. Sukamal brings thought leadership in transitioning industries across technological changes and building global capabilities across geographies.

Commenting on the appointment, MM Murugappan, Chairman, Cyient, said, "I am delighted with the appointment of Sukamal as the next CEO to drive the DET business. Sukamal is a values-based leader whose experience and leadership in the ER&D and Technology sector will help Cyient tremendously as we strengthen the organization to deliver the next phase of accelerated growth. I am confident that under Sukamal's leadership, Cyient DET will be poised to be a leading technology-led intelligent engineering solutions organization delivering to the expectations of our Clients, Associates, and Shareholders."

Welcoming Sukamal to Cyient, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Cyient, Krishna Bodanapu said, "I am excited to be partnering with Sukamal to deliver on our brand promise of Designing Tomorrow Together. As Cyient continues to strengthen our core engineering offerings and to build technology-led intelligent engineering solutions, Sukamal will lead Cyient DET through a transformative phase of growth. Sukamal's proven leadership in the ER&D and Technology services sector will tremendously benefit Cyient as we deliver on our commitment to accelerated growth."

On his appointment, Sukamal Banerjee, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Cyient said, "The ER&D sector is set to drive transformative change over the next decade as engineering and technology innovations redefine the future of products, plants, and networks. In this dynamic landscape, Cyient stands out as a leader in the ER&D sector, powered by its deep-rooted multi-vertical expertise. Leading a team of 16,000+ passionate Cyientists is an honor and a responsibility I embrace with commitment. Together, we will push boundaries, set new benchmarks, and elevate Cyient to reach newer heights and milestones."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers intelligent engineering solutions across products, plants, and networks for over 300 global customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders.

