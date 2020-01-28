Subway® Restaurants Partners with Adyen to Advance its Payment Experience in North America Locations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced today that it has been selected by Subway® as its payments partner for North America. Adyen will support Subway, the world's largest quick service restaurant by restaurant count, and its Franchise Owners in creating a simpler and more customer-centric payments experience in-restaurant, online and through the Subway App.

"Our goal remains the same – to provide guests with a world-class and seamless Subway experience," says Mike Macrie, Chief Information Officer of Subway. "As we continue our digital push to offer our guests greater convenience and more options, Adyen's payment platform will further allow Subway to bring the latest digital payment technologies to market, while removing operational complexities for our Franchise Owners."

Adyen's single platform brings simplicity and scalability through one integration, so food and beverage brands can deliver a consistent customer experience everywhere they operate.

In addition to making it easier to add new restaurants, markets or regions, Adyen offers:

Automated Franchisee on-boarding;

A Franchisee dashboard that includes easy reconciliation of all payment methods, refunds and terminal fleet management;

Support for preferred payment methods, including in-app, terminals, mobile wallets, local payment methods, gift cards, loyalty systems and auto detection of foreign language preferences, and;

Single data view and shopper insights across all channels and franchisees everywhere they do business, which includes revenue by channel, Franchisee, or the restaurant-level.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Subway. Together we are streamlining operations, increasing efficiencies and creating new pathways to building customer relationships in this digital age," says Kamran Zaki, Chief Operations Officer of Adyen. "We are excited to offer a solution that not only simplifies business for QSRs, but also makes the experience better for their Franchise Owners and consumers alike. Adyen's platform provides the flexibility to meet shoppers' needs today and tomorrow."

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Subway Restaurants as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Subway ®

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients and robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides a fresh alternative to traditional fast food offering billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations to guests each day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people around the world, making Subway the world's largest small business network. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

