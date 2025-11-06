Adyen Expands In Person Payments Offering With Launch of Two New Terminals

Adyen is first to market with the S1E4 Pro, a robust all-in-one mobile device that is spill and drop proof targeted at the F&B space.

Also announced today, the S1F4 Pro, an all-in-one portable Android device which offers printing power for enhanced flexibility across dynamic retail and service environments.

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen , the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced the release of two new terminals; the S1E4 Pro and S1F4 Pro . Designed to thrive in challenging environments across various sectors including retail, food & beverage (F&B), hospitality and beauty & wellness, the introduction of these latest terminals marks the latest step forward for Adyen's in-person payments solutions.

The S1E4 Pro and S1F4 Pro.

S1E4 Pro: Smart inside, strong outside, built to last

The S1E4 Pro is an all-in-one mobile POS built with a durable design to thrive in the most demanding environments, from busy restaurants and bars to high-volume event venues. It is rated IP-65 spill proof and dust proof, plus a 1.5m drop-proof rating. The S1E4 Pro is built to last and withstand the realities of extended, rigorous use which is essential for the service environment where broken terminals can be disastrous for a busy restaurant.

Other key features include a large 6.1-inch screen for viewing in visually challenging settings, an easy to use handstrap, as well as being PCI 6 certified and PCI 7 ready. The S1E4 Pro ensures seamless service and uptime with its fast processor, all-day battery life, and comprehensive connectivity (4G, Wi-Fi). It accepts all major payment methods and currencies via tap, insert, swipe, and QR code scanning.

Running on Android 13 OS, the device allows merchants to integrate and run their existing business apps, effectively streamlining order-taking, payment, and back-of-house tasks into a single, intuitive device.

S1F4 Pro: Smart, portable, with a printer

Optimized for flexibility, the S1F4 Pro functions seamlessly as a dedicated countertop POS when seated in its dock, or as a fully mobile terminal for service on the floor when not docked. The S1F4 Pro's combination of mobility and an integrated printer offers a distinct advantage, allowing businesses to streamline transactions anywhere in-store. This queue busting functionality significantly reduces customer wait times and accelerates service in busy stores.

The terminal offers full connectivity (4G, Wi-Fi and Ethernet), easily handles all payment methods and currencies, and runs on Android 13 OS, empowering businesses to efficiently manage orders, process payments, and oversee loyalty programs.

Featuring a large 6.7-inch screen, PCI 6 certification with PCI 7 readiness, a fast Octa-core processor, and a long-lasting battery, the S1F4 Pro is built for durability and continuous use. Additional key features include the QR code scanner as well as front and rear cameras.

Elevating customer experience

"This latest product update underscores our commitment to transforming the in-person payments experience," said Derk Busser, VP of Product at Adyen. "By listening closely to our customers, we've identified the key gaps in both our previous offering as well as the industry. These new terminals are designed to directly address those requirements, whether that be the need for a rugged device in an F&B setting, or a mobile terminal for retailers which can print, we want to offer powerful, reliable tools tailored to the operational demands of a whole range of verticals, each which has unique needs."

Availability

The S1E4 and S1F4 Pro will be available for order in Europe, UK, North America, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates in Q1 2026, with the devices rolling out in Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore in Q2, 2026.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with brands including H&M, Uber, eBay, and Meta. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2814524/Adyen__The_S1E4_Pro_and_S1F4_Pro.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg