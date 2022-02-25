Substrate-Like PCB Market Size Worth $4.71Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 17.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The substrate-like PCB market size is projected to reach $4.71 Bn by 2028 from $1.49Bn in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Substrate-Like PCB Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Line/Space (25/25 and 30/30 µm, and Less than 25/25 µm), Inspection Technologies (Automated Optical Inspection, Direct Imaging, and Automated Optical Shaping), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, and Others)". The substrate-like PCB market growth is driven by the growing adoption of substrate-like PCB in medical and industrial equipment, surge in demand in automotive industry, increasing demand for miniaturization and modularization in consumer electronics industry, increasing adoption of 5G technology by smartphone manufacturers.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1,494.9 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 No. Tables 70 No. of Charts & Figures 73 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Line/Space, Inspection Technologies, Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Substrate-Like PCB Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft; Compeq Co., Ltd.; DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.; IBIDEN; KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP; Korea Circuit; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; TTM Technologies Inc.; Unimicron; Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited are among the key players profiled during substrate-like PCB market study. In addition, several other essential market players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the substrate-like PCB market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, Samsung Electro Mechanic Co. Ltd. announced that it would invest a total of US$ 850 million in its Vietnamese production plant by 2023 to build production facilities and infrastructure for semiconductor package substrates. This is expected to enable the company to meet the rising demand for semiconductor substrates in the coming years.

In 2021, AT&S announced detailed information about its plan to invest in a state-of-the-art factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, Malaysia. This development is expected to strengthen the company's position in the Southeast Asian market as a manufacturing hub.

As technologies advance, revealing new capabilities, the healthcare sector has started to use more PCBs. PCBs play a significant role in devices used for diagnostics, monitoring, treatment, and other things. Smart medical devices are now expected to give healthcare professionals more real-time data on their patients than ever before and operate with greater precision based upon more precise sensors due to them being connected to IoT. Some of the most integral uses of medical PCB devices include infusion pumps (it is used from insulin to patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps)., CT and CAT scanners and others are likely to drive the demand for substrate-like PCB in the future. Moreover, the use of robotics in the medical field in neurosurgery and bone-cutting operations is projected to create a massive opportunity for the substrate-like PCB market in the healthcare sector over the next few years.

Furthermore, printed circuit board uses in the industrial sector vary widely. Electronic components power much of the equipment in manufacturing and distribution centers and other types of industrial facilities. The PCBs used in the industrial sector often need to be high-powered and durable enough to withstand the harsh conditions in industrial facilities. To meet this requirement, companies working in the industrial sector are expected to raise the uptake of substrate-like PCB in the industrial equipment sector and provide lucrative opportunities to the global substrate-like PCB market.

The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, and wearables, is driving the global substrate-like PCB market. The rising uptake of substrate-like PCB by various smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, and investment for product development by key players are supporting the growth of this market. For instance, in 2020, Apple launched two "iPhone SE 2" models in different sizes. These models use a 10-layer substrate-like PCB (SLP) manufactured by AT&S for their motherboard. Moreover, with substrate-like PCB, more space can be created for the battery in a smartphone as it allows for thinner connections between critical components, such as the DRAM, NAND flash memory, and application processor.

The automotive sector has witnessed significant developments in the last decade. Consumer safety and ease of driving are considered the prime factors by manufacturers while designing any automobile. The escalating adoption of substrates-like PCBs in connected vehicles is further contributing to the market growth. These vehicles are fully equipped with both wired and wireless technologies, making it possible for the vehicles to connect to computing devices, such as smartphones. Connection with these devices enables drivers to unlock their vehicles and start climate control systems remotely, check their electric cars' batteries status, and track their cars using smartphones.

The increasing adoption of smartphones, rise in need for connectivity solutions, growing number of internet users, surge in bandwidth-intensive applications, and construction of telecommunications infrastructure are driving the substrate-like PCB market growth in Asia Pacific. As the majority of smartphone manufacturers are headquartered in this region, substantial demand for substrate-like PCB is projected to rise in this region during the forecast period.

Manufacturers in the substrate-like PCB market from South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan are at the forefront of production. Players such as Taiwan-based ZD Tech and Japan-based Meiko, for example, are establishing new substrate-like PCB production lines in Vietnam and China for several smartphone manufacturing companies. Further, with technology transfer from dominant players, China is likely to develop substrate-like-PCB technological know-how over time.

Substrate-Like PCB Market: Line/Space Overview

The substrate-like PCB market, by line/space, is segmented into 25/25 and 30/30 µm, and Less than 25/25 µm. The 25/25 and 30/30 µm segment led the market with a share of 91.8% in 2020. Further, it is expected to garner an 86.3% share by 2028. End users are increasingly demanding thinner/smaller, but more functioning, smartphones, necessitating a reduction in the board area. As a result, minimum line spacing (i.e., the space between lines created via components, layers, and so on) must be maintained to build a larger battery. Apple and Samsung, for example, have used SLP with 25/25 and 30/30 um line/space in their devices. These SLPs can be utilized in computing and telecommunications, automotive, and medical equipment industries, in addition to the consumer electronics industry.

