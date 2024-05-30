Stuttering Market to Register Stunning Growth at a CAGR of 13.4% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The anticipated introduction of new therapeutic options could lead to an expansion of the market for stuttering treatment during the forecast period. This growth may be fueled by factors such as an increase in the number of diagnosed cases of stuttering, facilitated by improved diagnostic techniques, and advancements in managing and treating the condition more effectively.

LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Stuttering Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, stuttering emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Stuttering Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for stuttering was found to be USD 40 million in 2023 and it is further expected to rise by 2034.

According to estimations by DelveInsight, the total prevalent cases of stuttering across the 7MM stood at roughly 4 million, with nearly 885K diagnosed prevalent cases reported in 2023.

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for approximately 47%, EU4 and the UK for nearly 38%, and Japan for around 15% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of stuttering in 2023; these cases are expected to increase by 2034 due to improved diagnostic methods, leading to more accurate identification and reporting of stuttering cases globally.

Leading stuttering companies such as Emalex Bioscience, and others are developing novel stuttering drugs that can be available in the stuttering market in the coming years.

The promising stuttering therapies in the pipeline include Ecopipam (EBS-101), among others.

Ecopipam has the potential to revolutionize stuttering treatment, expected to launch in 2026 in the US offering a first-mover advantage in the market.

Stuttering Overview

Childhood-onset fluency disorder, commonly referred to as stuttering or stammering, is a prevalent speech issue influenced by various factors. It results in an interruption of smooth verbal expression, characterized by involuntary repetitions or prolongations of sounds or syllables, either audible or silent. These disruptions typically happen beyond the speaker's control and may be accompanied by additional physical movements or negative emotions like fear, embarrassment, or frustration. Stuttering is recognized by recurrent instances of prolonged sounds, repeated syllables, or interruptions in speech flow, occurring at various levels of speech, from individual sounds to entire words or phrases.

Diagnosis of stuttering is usually conducted by a speech-language pathologist (SLP), a professional trained in assessing and treating voice, speech, and language disorders. The evaluation involves examining the child's case history, analyzing their stuttering patterns, assessing their speech and language skills, and understanding how stuttering impacts their life. When assessing young children for stuttering, an SLP aims to determine whether the stuttering behavior is likely to persist or resolve. Factors considered include family history of stuttering, duration of stuttering (six months or longer), and the presence of other speech or language difficulties.

Stuttering Epidemiology Segmentation

The stuttering epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current stuttering patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The stuttering market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Stuttering

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stuttering

Gender-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Stuttering

Stuttering Treatment Market

Though a definitive cure for stuttering has yet to be discovered, there exist numerous treatment options tailored to individual needs, such as age and communication objectives. Collaboration with a speech-language pathologist is imperative for determining the most suitable course of action. While around 75% of children naturally outgrow stuttering, the remaining 25% may experience it as a lifelong challenge. Therapeutic interventions aim to alleviate the anxiety associated with stuttering and equip individuals with strategies to reduce speech disruptions, including speaking at a slower pace and managing breathing patterns. Technological aids, such as electronic devices, may also aid in improving fluency. Furthermore, Support Groups offer invaluable assistance to children, teenagers, and adults coping with stuttering, fostering positive attitudes toward speech and stuttering. These groups often complement formal speech therapy by concentrating on speech behaviors.

Medications like alprazolam, citalopram, and clomipramine have been noted to alleviate stuttering in specific cases. In Germany, parents worried about their child's stuttering typically turn to medical professionals such as pediatricians, pediatric audiologists, and ear, nose, and throat specialists. These professionals may prescribe medication and refer the child to a speech-language pathologist, usually in private practice or occasionally to a specialized stuttering treatment facility. Similarly, adults seeking treatment for stuttering also start by consulting a physician to obtain a medical referral, which is necessary for health insurance coverage.

Stuttering Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Not many companies are working towards this indication, however, some market key players, Emalex Bioscience (Ecopipam (EBS-101)), and others are developing drugs for the treatment of stuttering.

Ecopipam (EBS-101), a novel experimental medication, is under investigation as a pioneering treatment for childhood-onset fluency disorder (stuttering) in pediatric patients and Tourette syndrome (TS) in adults. The repetitive and compulsive behaviors linked to stuttering and TS may involve D1 receptor super-sensitivity, which Ecopipam targets by selectively inhibiting dopamine's effects at the D1 receptor. In 2022, the drug candidate concluded a Phase II trial in adults with childhood-onset fluency disorder (stuttering), but there have been no subsequent developments reported.

The anticipated launch of this emerging therapy for stuttering is poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As this cutting-edge therapy continues to mature and gain regulatory approval, it is expected to reshape the stuttering market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Stuttering Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the stuttering market are expected to change in the coming years. Growing research activities in the field show rising concerns about the seriousness of the speech disorder, with no approved drug for stuttering globally, presenting an opportunity for product-developing companies. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the stuttering market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the stuttering market. Many patients, not realizing the need for treatment, learn to live with their stuttering problem throughout their life, thereby weakening the stuttering market, as those who stutter are advised against pharmacologic therapy, posing a threat to the stuttering market due to the likelihood of patients avoiding medication even if it becomes available.

Moreover, stuttering treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the stuttering market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the stuttering market growth.

Stuttering Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Stuttering Market CAGR 13.4 % Stuttering Market Size in 2023 USD 40 Million Key Stuttering Companies Emalex Bioscience, and others Key Pipeline Stuttering Therapies Ecopipam (EBS-101), and others

Scope of the Stuttering Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Stuttering current marketed and emerging therapies

Stuttering current marketed and emerging therapies Stuttering Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Stuttering Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Stuttering Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Stuttering Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Stuttering Key Insights 2. Stuttering Report Introduction 3. Stuttering Overview at a Glance 4. Stuttering Executive Summary 5 Stuttering Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Stuttering Treatment and Management 8. Stuttering Guidelines 9. Stuttering Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Stuttering 12. Stuttering Marketed Drugs 13. Stuttering Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Stuttering Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

