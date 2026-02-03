Insulin Resistance Market Expected to Witness Strong Growth During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) | DelveInsight

The insulin resistance market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period (2026–2036). According to DelveInsight's analysis, this growth is driven by the rising global prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes, increasing awareness of insulin resistance as a central pathophysiologic driver of multiple metabolic disorders. In addition, the emergence of novel disease-modifying and insulin-sensitizing therapies such as OrsoBio's TLC-3595, Eli Lilly's Retatrutide, AdipoPharma's PATAS, and others is expected to further expand the market.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Insulin Resistance Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, insulin resistance emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Insulin Resistance Market Summary

The total insulin resistance treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of insulin resistance, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.

Globally, the pooled prevalence of Insulin resistance was estimated at 26.53% in 2025, underscoring its widespread impact across populations.

in 2025, underscoring its widespread impact across populations. Leading insulin resistance companies, such as OrsoBio, Eli Lilly, AdipoPharma, Amgen, and others, are developing new insulin resistance treatment drugs that can be available in the insulin resistance market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new insulin resistance treatment drugs that can be available in the insulin resistance market in the coming years. The promising insulin resistance therapies in clinical trials include TLC-3595, Retatrutide, PATAS, Maridebart cafraglutide, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Insulin Resistance Market

Rising Insulin Resistance Prevalence: The total prevalent cases of insulin resistance will rise steadily, supported by increasing cardio metabolic multimorbidity, earlier onset of metabolic dysfunction in younger adults, persistent socioeconomic and lifestyle risk factors, greater survival of patients with chronic metabolic disease, and expanding use of laboratory-based markers that capture subclinical insulin resistance.

The total prevalent cases of insulin resistance will rise steadily, supported by increasing cardio metabolic multimorbidity, earlier onset of metabolic dysfunction in younger adults, persistent socioeconomic and lifestyle risk factors, greater survival of patients with chronic metabolic disease, and expanding use of laboratory-based markers that capture subclinical insulin resistance. Advancements in Therapeutic Options: Innovative drug classes, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors , that improve insulin sensitivity and support weight management are being widely adopted, expanding treatment options.

Innovative drug classes, such as , that improve insulin sensitivity and support weight management are being widely adopted, expanding treatment options. Launch of Emerging Insulin Resistance Drugs: The dynamics of the insulin resistance market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as TLC-3595 (OrsoBio), Retatrutide (Eli Lilly), PATAS (AdipoPharma), Maridebart cafraglutide (Amgen), and others.

Insulin Resistance Market Analysis

Lifestyle modification remains the preferred first-line management for insulin resistance across major guidelines, including those from the United States (ADA/AACE), the United Kingdom (NICE), and Germany/EU (EASD/DDG) .

. When lifestyle interventions are insufficient, pharmacologic treatment typically includes insulin sensitizers and incretin-based therapies.

Metformin remains the cornerstone of therapy across all major guidelines, improving hepatic and peripheral insulin sensitivity while delaying progression to type 2 diabetes.

Pioglitazone, a thiazolidinedione, enhances insulin sensitivity in adipose tissue and muscle and is selectively used in patients with severe insulin resistance or NAFLD/MASH, despite limitations such as weight gain and edema.

In Japan, Imeglimin (TWYMEEG) represents a novel mitochondrial-targeted therapy that improves both insulin sensitivity and insulin secretion.

represents a novel mitochondrial-targeted therapy that improves both insulin sensitivity and insulin secretion. GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual incretin therapies, including s emaglutide (OZEMPIC, RYBELSUS, WEGOVY) and tirzepatide (MOUNJARO, ZEPBOUND) , are increasingly adopted due to their strong effects on weight loss, insulin sensitivity, and cardiometabolic risk reduction.

, are increasingly adopted due to their strong effects on weight loss, insulin sensitivity, and cardiometabolic risk reduction. Adjunctive agents such as DPP-4 inhibitors, SGLT-2 inhibitors, and alpha-glucosidase inhibitors are used to optimize metabolic control but do not primarily target insulin resistance.

are used to optimize metabolic control but do not primarily target insulin resistance. The insulin resistance treatment landscape is evolving beyond currently approved therapies, with growing emphasis on disease-modifying approaches.

Late-stage and emerging pipeline candidates, including TLC-3595 (OrsoBio) and PATAS (AdipoPharma) , aim to directly address insulin resistance by targeting fatty acid oxidation, adipocyte dysfunction, and insulin-independent glucose uptake.

, aim to directly address insulin resistance by targeting fatty acid oxidation, adipocyte dysfunction, and insulin-independent glucose uptake. There are currently no approved therapies specifically indicated for insulin resistance as a standalone condition, representing a substantial unmet medical need and a significant market opportunity for novel agents capable of restoring insulin sensitivity and altering the progression of metabolic disease.

Insulin Resistance Competitive Landscape

Some of the insulin resistance drugs in clinical trials include TLC-3595 (OrsoBio), Retatrutide (Eli Lilly), PATAS (AdipoPharma), Maridebart cafraglutide (Amgen), and others.

OrsoBio's TLC-3595 is a first-in-class, selective inhibitor of acetyl-CoA carboxylase 2 (ACC2) under development to enhance insulin sensitivity in individuals with type 2 diabetes. It works by promoting fatty acid oxidation and lowering ectopic lipid buildup in skeletal muscle and the liver, and is also being investigated for potential benefits in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

Eli Lilly's Retatrutide is a once-weekly investigational triple-agonist therapy engineered to simultaneously activate GIP, GLP-1, and glucagon receptors. Eli Lilly is assessing Retatrutide in multiple Phase III studies to evaluate its safety and effectiveness across a wide spectrum of cardiometabolic and obesity-associated disorders.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the insulin resistance market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the insulin resistance market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Insulin Resistance Market

In December 2025, Eli Lilly and Company announced positive topline results from its Phase III TRIUMPH-4 trial of Retatrutide, the investigational once-weekly GIP/GLP-1/glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist, which demonstrated significant weight loss and improvement in knee osteoarthritis pain, and noted that seven additional Phase III trials, including those in obesity and type 2 diabetes, are expected to be completed in 2026.

announced positive topline results from its Phase III TRIUMPH-4 trial of Retatrutide, the investigational once-weekly GIP/GLP-1/glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist, which demonstrated significant weight loss and improvement in knee osteoarthritis pain, and noted that seven additional Phase III trials, including those in obesity and type 2 diabetes, are expected to be completed in 2026. In June 2025, AdipoPharma announced that PATAS, its novel insulin-sensitizing peptide targeting adipocyte dysfunction, was recognized at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Annual Meeting in Chicago and featured through a company-submitted video highlighting its unique, disease-modifying approach to treating insulin resistance, the root cause of type 2 diabetes.

What is Insulin Resistance?

Insulin resistance is a condition in which the body's cells, especially those in muscles, fat, and the liver, do not respond effectively to insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. When this happens, the pancreas compensates by producing more insulin to keep blood glucose within a normal range. Over time, this extra demand can strain the pancreas, leading to persistently high blood sugar and insulin levels. Insulin resistance is a key underlying factor in type 2 diabetes and is commonly associated with obesity, physical inactivity, genetics, and conditions like metabolic syndrome, increasing the risk of heart disease and other health complications.

Insulin Resistance Epidemiology Segmentation

The insulin resistance epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current insulin resistance patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, insulin resistance drives 70-90% of type 2 diabetes cases via beta-cell exhaustion and precedes metabolic syndrome in 25-40% of affected adults.

The insulin resistance treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance

Gender-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance

Age-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance

Comorbidity-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance

Treated Cases of Insulin Resistance

Scope of the Insulin Resistance Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Insulin Resistance current marketed and emerging therapies

Insulin Resistance current marketed and emerging therapies Insulin Resistance Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Insulin Resistance Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Insulin Resistance Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Insulin Resistance Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Insulin Resistance Market Key Insights 2 Insulin Resistance Market Report Introduction 3 Insulin Resistance Market Overview at a Glance 3.1 Insulin Resistance Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies by 2025 3.2 Insulin Resistance Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies by 2036 4 Executive Summary 5 Key events 6 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Diagnosis 7.4 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insulin resistance in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US 8.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US 8.4.3 Gender-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US 8.4.4 Age-specific Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US 8.4.5 Comorbidity-specific Cases of Insulin resistance in the US 8.4.6 Total Treated Cases of Insulin Resistance in the US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey 10 Emerging Insulin Resistance Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 TLC-3595: OrsoBio 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.4 Clinical Trials Information 10.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.6 Analyst Views 10.3 Retatrutide: Eli Lilly 10.4 PATAS: AdipoPharma List to be continued in the final report. 11 Insulin Resistance: Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Insulin Resistance Market Outlook 11.3 Attribute Analysis 11.4 Key Insulin Resistance Market Forecast Assumptions 11.5 The 7MM Market Size 11.5.1 Total Market Size of Insulin Resistance in the 7MM 11.5.2 Market Size of Insulin Resistance by Therapies in the 7MM 11.6 The US Insulin Resistance Market Size 11.6.1 Total Market Size of Insulin Resistance in the US 11.6.2 Market Size of Insulin Resistance by Therapies in the US 11.7 EU4 and the UK Insulin Resistance Market Size 11.8 Japan Insulin Resistance Market Size 12 Insulin Resistance Market Access and Reimbursement 12.1 The United States 12.2 EU4 and the UK 12.3 Japan 12.4 Reimbursement Scenario in Insulin Resistance 13 KOL Views on Insulin Resistance 14 Insulin Resistance Market SWOT Analysis 15 Insulin Resistance Market Unmet Needs 16 Bibliography 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Insulin Resistance Market Report Methodology

