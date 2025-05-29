STUDY SMARTER: NEW AI-POWERED GCSE EXAM PRACTICE ASSISTANT DELIVERS A PERSONALISED REVISION EXPERIENCE

Pearson collaborates with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create AI revision tool that could change how students prepare for exams.

LONDON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, has launched an AI-powered revision tool that promises to transform how students prepare for their GCSE exams.

This new AI tool, part of Pearson's longstanding strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate AI learning, represents a significant advancement in revision technology. Developed using Amazon Bedrock, it seamlessly bridges traditional study methods with cutting-edge AI to help learners prepare for exams independently and potentially save hours in the process.

The assistant launches with GCSE History, where rather than simply testing factual recall, the AI provides real-time feedback to help students improve answers and demonstrate the analytical and evaluative skills that will be assessed in exams.

Expanding to more GCSE subjects throughout 2025, the exam practice assistant in Pearson Revise's online platform is among the first of its kind to fully connect both print and online revision material with AI-supported, personalised exam question practice.

Designed to help the 1.2 million UK students in year 10 and 11 who revise for GCSEs every year, the tool has been developed with subject advisors to provide students with actionable insights and feedback on their written responses to questions.

The new tool provides an array of unique features, including:

Personalised, constructive feedback on long-form answers to practice exam-style questions - going beyond the quiz-style approach that simply tests knowledge.

Customisable feedback, enabling students to personalise how they receive feedback, and supporting learners with SEND by allowing control over the amount of information displayed.

Recommendations for students and suggested areas for improvement.

Options to create revision flashcards and reminders to take breaks.

An online planner, progress tracker and quizzes to help guide revision focus.

Kate Kemp, Head of Innovation at Pearson Qualifications, said: "This technology meets students where they are, providing the kind of immediate feedback and personalised guidance that helps students to get the most out of their revision time."

"We've worked closely with students, teachers, parents and experts to create a new AI-powered tool that schools and families can trust to offer intelligent learning support to help every learner to get exam-fit in the style that suits them best."

Initial student response to the exam practice assistant in the pilot stage has been overwhelmingly positive. One Year 11 GCSE student reported: "...a lot of students including myself struggle, especially with writing topics like English and history. There is a lot less out there that supports writing-based subjects. The exam practice assistant is helpful in getting instant feedback... whereas usually it's quite hard to find."

Pearson is committed to developing AI products that improve society through lifelong learning and believes in the positive impact AI can have on teaching and learning by enhancing the experience for students and teachers. As a trusted provider of high-quality and reliable content, Pearson is continuing to innovate and support students, teachers, schools and colleges with responsible and effective AI solutions.

To learn more about the exam practice assistant from Pearson Revise, and for free teacher access or a seven-day trial, visit www.pearsonschools.co.uk/exampracticeassistant

