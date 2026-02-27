Pearson appoints Simon Robson as Chief Financial Officer in CFO succession

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L) today announced the appointment of Simon Robson as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Sally Johnson, who has informed the Board she will leave the company to take up the role of CFO at a large privately owned business. Pearson enters 2026 with momentum and confidence in delivering mid-single digit underlying sales growth in 2026, along with the medium term outlook outlined in our full year results on 27 February 2026.

Simon Robson

Following a planned succession process, Simon will join Pearson on 30 March 2026. He will assume the role of Group CFO and Executive Director on 8 May 2026, after working through a coordinated transition with Sally.

Simon brings extensive financial leadership experience from Sky, one of Europe's largest media, technology and connectivity businesses. He joined Sky in 1997 and has held a number of senior finance and strategy roles, including CFO of Sky Deutschland from 2015 to 2018, Deputy Group CFO, and Group CFO since June 2020. Simon holds a degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Sheffield and is a chartered certified accountant.

Sally has spent nearly 26 years at Pearson, including six years as Group CFO. During her tenure, she has played a central role in strengthening Pearson's financial performance, advancing significant business and finance transformation, and sharpening the Group's approach to capital allocation.

Omar Abbosh, Chief Executive Officer of Pearson, said:

"I would like to congratulate Sally on her new opportunity and thank her for the outstanding contribution to Pearson over many years. We are very grateful for her leadership as CFO, especially the critical role she has played in strengthening the company and positioning it for the future.

I am delighted to welcome Simon to Pearson. He brings deep financial expertise, strong leadership experience and a proven track record from a large, global business. I am confident that he will be a great addition to the executive team and will support the continued delivery of our strategy."

Sally Johnson, Group Chief Financial Officer, said:

"It has been a privilege to spend nearly 26 years at Pearson and to serve as CFO over the past six years. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and grateful to colleagues across the business for their support and partnership.

I will remain fully focused on delivering our priorities and ensuring a smooth handover to Simon."

Simon Robson, incoming Group Chief Financial Officer, said:

"I am delighted to be joining Pearson at an exciting time for the company. Pearson's purpose, scale and global reach, alongside its strong strategic momentum, make this a compelling opportunity.

I look forward to working with Omar, the Board and colleagues across Pearson as we continue to deliver for learners and shareholders, and I am committed to supporting a seamless transition."

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com.

