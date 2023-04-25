Stripe OLT achieve Microsoft's Solutions Partner Designation (SPD) for Modern Work.

LONDON and BRISTOL, England, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stripe OLT, the Bristol & London based IT & Cyber Security provider has attained another Microsoft certification, most recently for the Modern Work Certified Solutions Partner Designation.

For any Microsoft partner, this is a highly coveted certification that demonstrates leading capabilities within the cloud, and this achievement comes shortly after Stripe OLT took home the Bristol Life Awards, Technology trophy in March – a recognition that further supports the company's dedication to innovation.

Stripe OLT is a long-standing Microsoft Gold Partner in the UK and provide best-in-class Microsoft solutions to SME and large enterprise customers, including MoneySuperMarket Group, Sustrans and Hargreaves Lansdown. A key example of Stripe OLT's success in implementing modern workplace technologies, is their work at Bristol Airport.

For many Microsoft partners, transitioning from silver and gold partner status to the new solutions designations, has been no mean feat. To meet the new solutions designation criteria, Stripe OLT's specialist teams had to undergo rigorous training, examinations and were assessed on their customer success and partner performance.

Tom Robbins, Director at Stripe OLT comments, "This designation represents our ongoing commitment to, and partnership with, Microsoft. We've made it our mission to become the UK's leading cloud & security Microsoft partner, and we're continually investing in our team to make sure this happens - gaining this certification is our most recent step in that journey."

Earning this enterprise-level, Solutions Partner Designation ultimately demonstrates Stripe OLT's technical capabilities within Microsoft 365, as well their proficiency in implementing successful productivity and optimised hybrid working solutions, through a variety of Microsoft 365 cloud services.

About Stripe OLT

From its offices in Bristol and London, Stripe OLT provide 24/7 Managed Cyber Security, Managed IT Support and cutting-edge Microsoft solutions, actively supporting and protecting critical infrastructures in established organisations throughout the UK. With specialities across the Public Sector, Transport, Finance and Legal, Stripe OLT's clients include Bristol Airport, National Rail, Hargreaves Lansdown and MoneySuperMarket Group.

