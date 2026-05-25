Streamax Technology Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global AIoT Video Hardware Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Excellence in AI-Driven Fleet Safety and Operational Efficiency

This company is distinguished for its technological innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric approach in delivering AI-enabled video telematics solutions that accelerate digital transformation.

SAN ANTONIO, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Streamax Technology has been honored with the 2025 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the AIoT video hardware industry for its outstanding achievements in customer satisfaction, customer loyalty, performance value, financial growth, fleet safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency. This recognition highlights Streamax Technology's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital transformation, global expansion, service delivery, and technological innovation, Streamax Technology has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in AI-enabled video telematics technologies have enabled it to scale effectively across global markets. Innovation remains central to Streamax Technology's approach. Its suite of next-generation fleet management solutions addresses the full spectrum of commercial vehicle needs, offering enhanced safety, compliance, and operational visibility through its advanced AIoT platform.

Streamax Technology differentiates through its ability to deliver highly customized solutions tailored to specific vehicle segments, including school buses, taxis, trucks, and transit buses. Its AI-enabled offerings, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), driver monitoring systems (DMS), automatic emergency braking systems (AEBS), and blind spot detection, enhance fleet safety while improving regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

With a global installed base exceeding 5 million vehicles, the company has established strong customer relationships and demonstrated a proven track record of performance value. Its AI-powered platform supports continuous feature upgrades, extended service coverage, and reliable system performance, enabling customers to achieve measurable efficiency gains throughout the asset lifecycle. "By developing solutions around vehicle segments rather than generic products, Streamax demonstrates its keen understanding of customer needs and its commitment to enhancing user experience and purchase journey," said Nikhil Pradyot Phadke, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Streamax Technology's unwavering commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By delivering reliable support, scalable solutions, and consistent product performance, the company continues to meet the evolving needs of its diverse global customer base. Its focus on innovation and service excellence drives long-term customer loyalty and sustained financial growth.

"We have always strived to be a technology-driven company that truly listens. As the industry evolves from telematics to video telematics, and to edge AI and cloud-based big data, we are polishing our solutions and services every step of the way. First recognized as a Chinese MDVR manufacturer, we have revolutionized every aspect of the organization to become a key player in the global vision-based AI solution market for commercial vehicles. We will continue our relentless pursuit on the path towards a vision zero future. The recognition we receive today is just yet a new starting point." said Zhijian Zhao, Chairman at Streamax Technology.

Frost & Sullivan commends Streamax Technology for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the AIoT video hardware industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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About Streamax Technology

Established in 2002, Streamax is a global AIoT smart solution provider dedicated to enhancing road safety and operational efficiency for commercial vehicles. Our integrated operations platform leverages industry-leading AI to give fleets complete visibility, automated risk management, and data-driven insights. Streamax serves more than 5 million commercial vehicles on the road and holds the No. 1 global telematics installed base, per Berg Insight's video telematics market report. Empowering nearly 1,200 partners and thousands of customers—from multinational enterprises to public sectors—across 100+ countries, we are committed to creating a better future of mobility through technology that protects lives and simplifies work.