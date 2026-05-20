VXI Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 North America Company of the Year for Excellence in Revenue Generating Solutions Leadership

Recognized for innovation, AI-driven sales optimization, and measurable customer success in revenue generating solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that VXI has been awarded the 2026 North America Company of the Year in the Revenue Generating Solutions industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. This recognition highlights VXI's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. VXI excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "By the time sellers reach the production floor, they are better prepared, more confident, and more capable of converting opportunities thanks to the deep AI-enabled pre-sale preparation that reinforces consistency and readiness," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation, AI integration, and customer partnerships, VXI has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in artificial intelligence and revenue optimization have enabled it to scale effectively across North America while consistently delivering measurable business outcomes for clients.

Innovation remains central to VXI's approach. Its suite of revenue generating solutions spans the full sales lifecycle—from lead generation and conversion to activation and retention—offering scalable, AI-enabled capabilities that drive higher conversion rates, increased average order value, and improved activation quality. "Revenue generation today requires more than adding AI to the sales process — it requires aligning technology, talent, and operational execution around measurable outcomes," said Michael Aronowitz, Senior Vice President of Revenue Growth at VXI. "This recognition from Frost & Sullivan reflects our commitment to helping brands turn customer conversations into revenue opportunities through AI-enabled sales optimization, real-time performance insights, and highly skilled teams that consistently drive stronger conversion, activation, and retention results."

VXI's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By leveraging AI-powered copilots, conversation intelligence tools, and advanced analytics, the company streamlines service delivery and enhances agent performance in real time. Its Dedicated Revenue Optimization Team ensures continuous improvement through structured playbooks, rapid testing, and data-driven decision-making. Combined with a partner-led delivery model and localized support, VXI consistently delivers long-term value across diverse client segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends VXI for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of revenue generating solutions and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About VXI Global Solutions

VXI Global Solutions is a BPO leader in customer service, customer experience, and digital solutions. Founded in 1998, the company has 40,000+ employees in 40+ locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. VXI delivers omnichannel and multilingual support, revenue generation, software development, quality assurance, and CX advisory, automation, and process excellence to the world's most respected brands.

VXI is backed by private equity investor Bain Capital and is one of the fastest growing, privately held business services organizations in the United States and the Philippines.

For more information, visit www.vxi.com.