Storyteq recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms for third successive year

LONDON, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyteq, the proprietary marketing technology of the Inspired Thinking Group (ITG), has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms – the third consecutive year it has been positioned as a Leader.

Storyteq was recognized as a Leader by Gartner based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, and was identified as the furthest in vision amongst all technology vendors in the Magic Quadrant.

This latest acknowledgement comes after Storyteq was also placed as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Asset Management – the only vendor to be acknowledged as a Leader in both reports.

We are confident that Storyteq enables brands to activate high-quality marketing campaigns at speed and scale, giving teams the capability to plan, create, manage, and optimize Halo content through a single, AI-enabled platform.

Halo content is ITG's term for intelligent content that contains all relevant marketing data, with Storyteq leveraging AI techniques to understand, suggest, and create the perfect asset for every customer interaction.

"We're hugely grateful to Gartner for this recognition, particularly with it being the third year in a row we've been named a Leader," said Andrew Swinand, CEO of ITG. "Content is the key challenge facing brands today – not just delivering greater volumes, but intelligent, personalized content that's both channel and context-specific, in order to truly resonate with customers.

"Through its AI-enabled capabilities, we feel that we are empowering global brands to do exactly that, while enhancing the speed and efficiency of content creation across their teams and processes."

Storyteq supports major brands across the world to deliver impactful, omnichannel marketing campaigns, including Heineken, Haleon, ASOS, JLR, and Comcast.

"Through Storyteq, we're empowering brands to make content their competitive advantage," notes Guido Derkx, Storyteq CEO and Co-Founder. "Our Content Marketing Platform boosts the speed of content creation and allows brands to scale efficiently and effectively – all while reducing costs. With AI-enabled automation, it's helping our clients to connect with their customers in increasingly meaningful ways, with greater nuance and value in each asset created."

About Storyteq

Storyteq has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Marketing Platforms (CMP) in 2023, 2024, and 2025. An AI-enabled platform, it allows brands to automate the creation, management, and optimization of intelligent, high-quality content at scale. Leading companies including Heineken, Mentos, Renault, Haleon and more are using Storyteq in their content production to grow revenue and reduce costs.

About Inspired Thinking Group (ITG)

ITG is the leading Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers AI-enabled, agile content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include Heineken, Microsoft, Samsung, Haleon, KFC, John Lewis Partnership and more. ITG employs over 2,000 people throughout its global offices and its Storyteq platform is recognized by Gartner as a global Leader.

