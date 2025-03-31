ITG and Sundogs partner to transform creative efficacy through AI

LONDON, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Thinking Group (ITG), the AI-enabled, agile content business, has announced a strategic partnership with creative intelligence startup Sundogs, leveraging AI to deliver greater creative performance for its global clients.

The partnership harnesses Sundogs' deep expertise in AI-driven consumer understanding, combining AI with data and creative capabilities to see inside ads and maximize creative performance. This methodology directly feeds and influences ITG's own AI-enabled, agile content model.

Joining forces with Sundogs empowers ITG to know what content to create to resonate most effectively with different audience segments, on different channels, and in different markets — ensuring that content is crafted to maximize creative performance, from the point of production.

"This feels like a very natural meeting of our two companies, given Sundogs' unique ability to enhance creative effectiveness through AI, which marries perfectly with our own AI-enabled, agile content model," said Andrew Swinand, ITG CEO. "Partnering with Sundogs makes us better and smarter in the way we craft content, equipping our clients with a deeper understanding of their audience, and the ability to deliver intelligent creative campaigns at speed — with each asset tailored to meet the requirements of every possible customer interaction."

Already working with global clients such as Microsoft, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), PUMA, KFC and more, ITG's partnership with Sundogs will uncover new opportunities for creative effectiveness, including the development of a scoring system to identify assets most likely to drive performance, and enhanced templates for content automation through its Gartner-recognized Storyteq platform.

Storyteq was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for both Content Marketing Platforms and Digital Asset Management — the only vendor worldwide to be recognized as a Leader in both categories.

Ben Jones, Sundogs CEO & Founder, commented, "What's happening inside of video content is the new frontier of performance. We know more about how people take in information, what moves them, and what creates lasting business impact than ever before. Making sure that is applied at scale and speed is what makes this partnership with ITG so exciting."

About Inspired Thinking Group (ITG)

ITG is the leading Halo content partner to businesses around the world. It eliminates marketing complexity and delivers AI-enabled, agile content at speed and scale to drive business growth and reduce marketing costs. Clients include Heineken, Microsoft, Samsung, Haleon, KFC, John Lewis Partnership and more. ITG employs over 2,000 people throughout its global offices and its Storyteq platform is recognized by Gartner as a global Leader.

About Sundogs

Sundogs was founded by Ben Jones, who pioneered creative guidance as the founder of Unskippable Labs at Google, and entrepreneur Jonathan Savitch, who brought rich content to flight shopping at Routehappy, and acquired by ATPCO. Leveraging the power of creative storytelling, data, and AI, Sundogs delivers outstanding creative, backed by its team of Cannes-winning creatives, leading data scientists, and content strategists.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654277/Inspired_Thinking_Group__ITG_x_Sundogs_announce_strategic_partnership.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2643068/Inspired_Thinking_Group_Logo.jpg