Storyblok raises $80M Series C led by Brighton Park Capital to bring intelligent content management to the enterprise

The company also launched the Ideation Room beta, which previews its vision to build the first end-to-end content platform, powered by AI and automation

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok , the modern content management system (CMS) for all teams, today announced the close of its $80 million Series C financing, bringing the total amount raised to $138 million. Brighton Park Capital led the round, with participation from existing investors HV Capital, Mubadala Capital, 3VC, and firstminute capital.

Storyblok Founders (Alexander Feiglstorfer and Dominik Angerer)

200,000+ developers and marketers from leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Renault, and Oatly use Storyblok to consolidate content and create better digital experiences across all channels. Storyblok's fully-remote team includes 240 people across 45 countries.

The new funding will further accelerate Storyblok's growth in the US and Europe, enabling the company to fulfill its vision of building the first end-to-end content platform, powered by AI and automation.

Consistent with that vision, the company also announced today the public beta of the Ideation Room. This new capability provides teams a centralized and collaborative space within Storyblok where they can develop new ideas together at the beginning of the creation process, using AI to help improve content and bring it to life. "With a highly differentiated, easy-to-use platform, Storyblok is a leader in the CMS space, helping both marketers and developers to create content experiences across multiple channels quickly and efficiently," said Kevin Magan, Partner at Brighton Park Capital. "We are proud to be Storyblok's first US investor as the company continues its rapid expansion in the region. Dominik and the Storyblok team have created tremendous momentum in a short period of time, and we're excited to support their continued growth."

Ibrahim Ajami, Head of Ventures at Mubadala Capital, added: "We've been strong supporters of Storyblok since day one, and the speed at which the company has continued to scale since our Series A investment has been remarkable. Storyblok's growth highlights the unique value of their product, and the continued backing from both developers and marketers underscores its quality. We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Storyblok team."

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "Consumers expect great and consistent content experiences wherever they are. But businesses are having a hard time keeping up. In fact, our research found that 48% of businesses are embarrassed by their website . Storyblok already helps thousands of teams to develop and deliver the modern content experiences people love, while also providing best-in-class ROI. With this new funding, we will invest in building AI and automation tools to help teams get value from their content even faster throughout the entire content lifecycle."

Resources

Learn more about Storyblok: https://www.storyblok.com

See case studies: https://www.storyblok.com/case-studies

View Storyblok's press kit: https://www.storyblok.com/press

Explore career opportunities at Storyblok: https://www.storyblok.com/jobs

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a content management system (CMS) that empowers businesses to become market leaders by accelerating content delivery and innovative digital experiences.

Storyblok helps you get value from your content faster by removing barriers between developer and marketing teams and offering an intuitive, scalable, and intelligent platform to deliver digital experiences from idea to success.

Leading brands such as Adidas, T-Mobile, Renault, Oatly, and 200,000+ other

developers and marketers across 130+ countries use Storyblok to create better content experiences.

See why Storyblok was named the #1 CMS by G2 at www.storyblok.com and follow Storyblok on LinkedIn and X .

About Brighton Park Capital

Brighton Park Capital is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on entrepreneur-led, growth-stage software, healthcare, and tech-enabled services companies. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park Capital, please visit www.bpc.com .

Media Contacts

For Storyblok

Brandon Watts

brandon.watts@storyblok.com

For Brighton Park Capital

FGS Global

BrightonPark@fgsglobal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427273/Storyblok_Founders.jpg