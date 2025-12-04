Storyblok appoints Joe Vranicar as Chief Revenue Officer to help drive the next phase of record growth for the enterprise CMS

The company grew its number of enterprise customers by 40% over the last 10 months, now totaling over 500

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyblok, the enterprise CMS that helps brands succeed in the AI-driven content era, today announced the appointment of Joe Vranicar as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Vranicar comes to Storyblok from Kong, where he was the Vice President/General Manager. He previously served as the CRO of Datrium (acquired by VMware) and has held senior sales leadership positions at other leading enterprise brands, including Automation Anywhere, Sprinklr, and AWS.

The appointment of Vranicar as CRO will add even more momentum to the record growth Storyblok is experiencing as companies race to migrate from legacy CMSs that aren't built to support the new AI-powered buyer's journey. At JoyConf, its first-ever conference in October, Storyblok announced FlowMotion for content workflow automation and Strata for a vector data layer that adds semantic intelligence to your content. Storyblok was also recently recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Headless Content Management Systems 2025 Vendor Assessment.

Vranicar said: "We are experiencing a massive transformation in content that is happening faster than anyone could have imagined. Content has become just as important as other business-critical data, but brands don't have confidence that their content is accurate and visible across AI search and all of the platforms that are important to them. Storyblok has seen strong growth over a prolonged period of time because of the value we deliver in these areas and the core product experience that brings joy to developers and marketers. We're just getting started with the growth potential we have."

Dominik Angerer, CEO and Co-Founder of Storyblok, said: "The market is accelerating in our direction as brands demand more control over their content. Joe's deep experience across enterprise API and AI agendas makes him an ideal fit to help lead our next phase of growth during this time of content transformation."

About Storyblok

Storyblok is a headless CMS that enables marketers and developers to create with joy and succeed in the AI-driven content era. It empowers you to deliver structured and consistent content everywhere: websites, apps, AI search, and beyond.

Legendary brands like Virgin Media O2, Oatly, and TomTom use Storyblok to make a bigger, faster market impact. It's Joyful Headless™, and it changes everything.

