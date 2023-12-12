Stora Enso's fourth quarter 2023 impairment test results

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 12 December 2023 at 14:45 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will record non-cash impairments of approximately EUR 514 million in its IFRS operating result in the fourth quarter of 2023. The impairments will be reported as an item affecting comparability (IAC). Including the estimated positive tax effect of EUR 65 million, the net result impact will be approximately EUR 449 million negative.

The impairment charges are allocated between the segments as follows:

EUR million Goodwill Fixed assets Total impairment Packaging Materials 26 355 381 Biomaterials 45 58 103 Wood Products — 15 15 Other — 15 15 Total 71 443 514

The fixed asset impairments in the Packaging Materials division mainly relate to the Business Unit Containerboard and in the Biomaterials division to the Nordic production units. The impairments are mainly a consequence of Stora Enso's predictions of a weaker outlook compared to previous estimates.

As a result of the impairment booking, the annual depreciation will decrease by approximately EUR 40 million going forward. The impairments do not impact Stora Enso's full-year 2023 guidance.

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

