Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2025

Financial report dates in 2025
Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2025. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

Financial Statement for the full year 2024

11 February 2025

Interim Report for January–March 2025

25 April 2025

Half-year Report for January–June 2025

23 July 2025

Interim Report for January–September 2025

23 October 2025

The financial reports will be published at approximately 8:30 EET. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2025 will be published on the Group's website on 12 February 2025.

Annual General Meeting
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 20 March 2025 in Helsinki. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

