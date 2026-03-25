Stora Enso updates comparative figures following changes to segment reporting

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 March 2026 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's segment reporting changed as of 1 January 2026, and the Group has restated the comparative figures for its segment reporting for 2025.

Stora Enso has implemented changes to its organisational and reporting structures to better align with its strategic focus and operational synergies. Effective 1 January 2026, the Group's reportable segments are Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, Biomaterials, and Other.

Consumer Packaging: Consumer Packaging is a new reportable segment, consisting of the Cartonboard, and Foodservice and Liquid Board business areas (previously in Packaging Materials). These operating segments have been aggregated into a single reportable segment based on their similar economic and other characteristics.

Integrated Packaging: Another new reportable segment, Integrated Packaging, comprises the Containerboard business area (previously included in Packaging Materials) and the Packaging Solutions business area. These operating segments have also been aggregated based on their similar economic and other characteristics.

Biomaterials: The Biomaterials segment continues to be reported as a separate reportable segment.

Other: The segment Other now includes the Wood & Energy business area and Group functions, the Swedish forest assets, the Growth business unit and the Central European Wood Products operations. Intercompany sales of wood and logistics services from the segment Other to Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials have been eliminated from the segment Other, reflecting the manner in which the chief operating decision maker regularly reviews reportable segments.

Main changes

The Wood Products segment has been discontinued as a separate reportable segment as of 1 January 2026. Northern Europe Wood Products operations have been integrated into the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments to leverage operational synergies. Central European Wood Products operations, which are currently under strategic review, are reported within the segment Other.

The Forest segment has also been discontinued as a separate reportable segment. Swedish forest assets (which are proposed to be demerged) and wood supply operations in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltic countries are now reported within the segment Other. Plantations in Latin America and China, which are linked to local mills, continue to be reported under the Consumer Packaging and Biomaterials segments.

From 1 January 2026, Stora Enso's forestry-related associated companies in Finland (Tornator) and Sweden (SESOM 2) are reported within the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments (previously reported in the Forest segment), based on their proportional wood consumption.

Stora Enso's energy-related business and assets in Pohjolan Voima (PVO) are now reported within the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments (previously reported in the segment Other), based on their proportional energy consumption. External PVO-related electricity sales will continue to be reported under the segment Other. The Growth business unit, focused on developing innovative biobased solutions to replace fossil-based and other non-renewable materials, is now reported within the segment Other. Previously, it was included in the Biomaterials segment.

The comparative figures have been restated according to the new reporting structure and are presented in the tables below under heading 'Restated'. Comparative figures based on the old reporting structure are presented under the heading 'As published'.

Total sales

Restated

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Consumer Packaging 3,692 900 945 953 894 Integrated Packaging 2,359 564 584 626 586 Biomaterials 1,558 378 358 407 416 Other 2,497 606 588 658 645 Inter-segment sales -780 -194 -191 -217 -178 Total 9,326 2,254 2,283 2,426 2,362

As published

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Packaging Materials 4,478 1,033 1,128 1,159 1,159 Packaging Solutions 1,027 253 263 272 239 Biomaterials 1,458 349 339 378 392 Wood Products 1,817 465 440 494 418 Forest 3,212 794 750 833 836 Other 194 50 48 47 49 Inter-segment sales -2,861 -688 -686 -756 -731 Total 9,326 2,254 2,283 2,426 2,362

External sales

Restated

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Consumer Packaging 3,510 849 901 905 855 Integrated Packaging 2,274 542 564 602 566 Biomaterials 1,233 302 280 309 342 Other 2,310 561 539 610 600 Total 9,326 2,254 2,283 2,426 2,362

As published

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Packaging Materials 4,255 992 1,086 1,099 1,078 Packaging Solutions 1,016 250 260 270 237 Biomaterials 1,151 278 265 285 322 Wood Products 1,611 409 388 441 373 Forest 1,254 314 277 327 337 Other 39 11 8 5 15 Total 9,326 2,254 2,283 2,426 2,362

Adjusted EBITDA

Restated

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Consumer Packaging 354 52 120 76 105 Integrated Packaging 232 68 31 72 60 Biomaterials 326 83 73 77 94 Other 230 45 67 61 57 Eliminations 2 6 -1 -7 4 Total 1,144 255 291 279 320

As published

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Packaging Materials 419 69 120 99 131 Packaging Solutions 80 21 18 20 22 Biomaterials 252 66 59 55 72 Wood Products 43 5 5 22 10 Forest 377 85 92 107 93 Other -28 3 -2 -17 -12 Eliminations 1 6 -1 -6 3 Total 1,144 255 291 279 320

Adjusted EBIT

Restated

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Consumer Packaging 129 -2 54 22 55 Integrated Packaging 74 29 - 9 33 22 Biomaterials 185 45 38 42 59 Other 138 22 44 37 35 Eliminations 2 6 -1 -7 4 Total 528 100 126 126 175

As published

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Packaging Materials 124 -3 36 29 62 Packaging Solutions 14 5 2 3 5 Biomaterials 110 28 24 21 36 Wood Products -2 -7 -6 11 1 Forest 317 71 76 88 82 Other -37 1 -4 -20 -14 Eliminations 1 6 -1 -6 3 Total 528 100 126 126 175

Adjusted EBIT margin

Restated



2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Consumer Packaging 3.5 % -0.2 % 5.7 % 2.3 % 6.2 % Integrated Packaging 3.1 % 5.1 % -1.5 % 5.2 % 3.7 % Biomaterials 11.9 % 11.9 % 10.7 % 10.4 % 14.3 % Other 5.5 % 3.7 % 7.4 % 5.6 % 5.5 % Total 5.7 % 4.5 % 5.5 % 5.2 % 7.4 %

As published



2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Packaging Materials 2.8 % -0.3 % 3.2 % 2.5 % 5.4 % Packaging Solutions 1.4 % 1.8 % 0.6 % 1.1 % 2.1 % Biomaterials 7.5 % 8.0 % 7.1 % 5.6 % 9.3 % Wood Products -0.1 % -1.5 % -1.4 % 2.2 % 0.2 % Forest 9.9 % 8.9 % 10.2 % 10.6 % 9.8 % Other -19.1 % 2.4 % -9.0 % -42.3 % -28.7 % Total 5.7 % 4.5 % 5.5 % 5.2 % 7.4 %

Operating result (IFRS)

Restated

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Consumer Packaging 88 -7 41 4 51 Integrated Packaging 53 26 -18 25 20 Biomaterials 219 83 36 38 62 Other 580 369 173 4 34 Eliminations 2 6 -1 -7 4 Total 942 476 231 64 171

As published

EUR million 2025 Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Packaging Materials 83 -17 23 17 60 Packaging Solutions 2 4 -5 -2 5 Biomaterials 144 55 25 23 41 Wood Products -16 -19 -8 11 1 Forest 826 484 210 55 76 Other -98 -36 -12 -35 -15 Eliminations 1 6 -1 -6 3 Total 942 476 231 64 171

Stora Enso is a global leader in renewable materials with a strong focus on packaging. Our purpose is to replace non-renewable materials with renewable solutions. Together with our customers, we design and deliver competitive, high-quality packaging materials and solutions, made from fresh and recycled fibers, accelerating the transition to a circular bioeconomy.

Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2025 were EUR 9.3 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded on OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

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