Stora Enso to Make Annual General Meeting Available via Webcast

HELSINKI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso is offering a possibility to follow its Annual General Meeting (AGM) via webcast as a precautionary measure to decrease any risk of infection of the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

The company strongly encourages any shareholders who

a. have recently visited a risk area for coronavirus infection,

b. have symptoms of illness,

c. or who are part of the risk group,

to consider following the AGM by webcast or authorizing another person to represent them at the meeting.

Shareholders, who have registered for the event, but who decide not to attend the meeting, are asked to cancel their registration by e-mail agm@storaenso.com or by phone +358-204-621-245. The AGM will be held on Thursday 19 March 2020 from 16:00 EET. Doors will open at 15:30 EET and shareholders will be asked to go directly to meeting hall after registration.



Stora Enso's private shareholders can follow the AGM by webcast. Please note that this means the shareholder's shares are not considered to have attended the meeting. It is not possible to speak or vote over the webcast. To follow the webcast, shareholders need to sign in with a Finnish bank ID or Finnish mobile certificate. The meeting language is Finnish, and some of the speeches are held in English. Simultaneous interpretation or subtitles are not available over the webcast.



More information on following the AGM via webcast and authorizing another person is available on the company website.

Stora Enso aims to keep the meeting as short as possible, fulfilling all legal requirements. That is why no refreshments will be served after the meeting and there will be no product displays prior to the meeting. Stora Enso follows the development relating to coronavirus and will take additional measures if needed. With these precautionary measures, Stora Enso aims at contributing to a safe environment. In normal circumstances about 300 shareholders attend Stora Enso's Annual General Meetings.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 26,000 employees in more than 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

