Stora Enso signs a EUR 700 million revolving credit facility linked to sustainability targets

HELSINKI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso signs a new EUR 700 million revolving credit facility (RCF) agreement with a syndicate of 12 banks to refinance its existing EUR 600 million facility. The five-year facility has two one-year extension options and will be used as a backup for general corporate purposes.

The pricing mechanism of the RCF is linked to Stora Enso's science-based climate targets. Stora Enso commits to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its own operations, as well as scope 3 GHG emissions from its value chain, by 50% by 2030 from the 2019 base-year. The targets relating to own operations are aligned with the scenario that limits global warming to 1.5 degrees. The science-based targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Nordea and OP Corporate Bank acted as Coordinators, Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers for the facility. Nordea acted as the sustainability coordinator for the RCF. Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank Ltd, London Branch, DNB Bank ASA, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, National Westminster Bank PLC, and SEB joined in syndication as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

"Connecting Stora Enso's sustainability performance to our revolving credit facility is an important enabler for us to continue to execute our business strategy. We are pleased with the refinanced facility and the continued support of our banking partners," says Group Treasurer Pasi Kyckling.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees and our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

