Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2022

Financial report dates in 2022
Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2022. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:
Friday 28 January 2022
Financial Statement Release for 2021
Thursday 28 April 2022
Interim Report for January–March 2022
Friday 22 July 2022
Half-year Report for January–June 2022
Friday 21 October 2022
Interim Report for January–September 2022
The financial reports are published at approximately 8.30 Finnish time. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the financial reports.
Annual Report
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2021, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website during week 6, latest on 11 February 2022.
Annual General Meeting
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday 15 March 2022. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
For further information, please contact:
Hanne Karrinaho
Head of Financial Communications
tel. +358 40 766 9452
Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767
About Stora Enso
Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY).
