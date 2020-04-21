Stora Enso's Financial Reports and AGM in 2021

News provided by

Stora Enso Oyj

21 Apr, 2020, 06:46 BST

HELSINKI, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 April 2020 at 8.30 EEST

Financial report dates in 2021
Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2021. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:

                                   

                                   

Friday 29 January 2021

                                   

 

Financial Statement Release for 2020    

                                   

Friday 23 April 2021

                                   

Interim Report for January-March 2021 

                                   

Wednesday 21 July 2021

 

Half-year Report for January-June 2021

                                   

Wednesday 20 October 2021

 

Interim Report for January-September 2021

Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days before the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2020, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website during the week commencing 8 February 2021.

Annual General Meeting
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held in Helsinki on Friday 19 March 2021 starting at 16.00 Finnish time.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R).  storaenso.com/investors

For further information, please contact:
Hanne Karrinaho
Head of Financial Communications
tel. +358 2046 21446

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-s-financial-reports-and-agm-in-2021,c3092951

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj

Also from this source

Stora Enso's New Dividend Proposal and Annual General Meeting Date...

Invitation to Stora Enso's Q1 Results Webcast on 21 April 2020...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Stora Enso's Financial Reports and AGM in 2021

News provided by

Stora Enso Oyj

21 Apr, 2020, 06:46 BST