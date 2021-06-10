Stora Enso invests in competitiveness of Anjala-Ingerois and Nymölla production sites

HELSINKI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has decided to invest EUR 21 million to improve the competitiveness and environmental performance of the Anjala-Ingerois production sites. Stora Enso will also invest EUR 26 million in modernising the pulp production at Nymölla in Sweden.

The goal of the investment at Anjala paper- and Ingerois board production sites is to reduce the emissions and to ensure flexible use of different fuel mixtures in heat production. The project work is planned to start during the second quarter of 2021 and to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

The project at Nymölla is the second modernisation step towards making the pulp production process more competitive and sustainable for the future. The objective of the investment is to increase the annual softwood pulp production capacity from approximately 220 000 tonnes to 245 000 tonnes. The modernisation is planned to start during the second quarter of 2021 and to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

"These investments will improve the competitiveness of both sites and at the same time contribute to our sustainability performance," says Kati ter Horst, Executive Vice President, Paper division at Stora Enso.

Stora Enso in Anjala-Ingerois

In Anjala Stora Enso produces book papers, magazine papers and improved newsprint. The annual production capacity is 435 000 tonnes of paper. The site employs approximately 300 people and is closely integrated with the neighbouring Stora Enso Ingerois production site, utilising synergies in raw material and energy supply. In Ingerois Stora Enso produces folding boxboard, with an annual production capacity of 295 000 tonnes. The site employs approximately 200 people.

Stora Enso in Nymölla

In Nymölla Stora Enso produces chemical pulp and woodfree uncoated paper for office use. The annual production capacity is 485 000 tonnes of paper and 330 000 tonnes of pulp. The site employs approximately 500 people.

For further information, please contact:

Liisa Nyyssönen

SVP, Communications, Paper division

tel. +358 40 544 3491



Investor enquiries:

Ulla Paajanen

SVP, Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY) storaenso.com

