Stora Enso Interim Report January-September 2025: Good progress in a challenging market environment

STORA ENSO OYJ INTERIM REPORT 23 October 2025 at 8:30 EEST

Q3/2025 (year-on-year)

Sales increased by 1% to EUR 2,283 (2,261) million, mainly due to the acquisition of Junnikkala and the consumer board line ramp-up at the Oulu site.

Adjusted EBIT decreased by 28% to EUR 126 (175) million, driven by the ramp-up of the new line in Oulu, impacting the Q3 result negatively by EUR 45 million. Adjusted EBIT margin decreased to 5.5% (7.8%).

Operating result (IFRS) was EUR 231 (139) million, including items affecting comparability of EUR 117 million, and fair valuations and other non-operational items of EUR -11 million.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.25 (0.11) and earnings per share excl. fair valuations (FV) were EUR 0.26 (0.10).

The fair value of the forest assets was EUR 8.3 (8.8) billion, equivalent to EUR 10.50 per share, reflecting the impact of the forest asset divestment in Sweden.

Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 223 (271) million, impacted by the lower profit.

The net debt to adjusted EBITDA (LTM) ratio improved to 2.7 (3.1).

Adjusted ROCE excluding the Forest segment (LTM) was 2.8% (2.7%).

January-September 2025 (year-on-year)

Sales were EUR 7,072 (6,727) million.

Adjusted EBIT was EUR 427 (478) million.

Operating result (IFRS) was EUR 466 (372) million.

Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.42 (0.26) and EPS excl. fair valuations (FV) was EUR 0.44 (0.25).

Cash flow from operations amounted to EUR 560 (863) million. Cash flow after investing activities was EUR -26 (-15) million.

Key highlights

The divestment of approximately 175,000 hectares of forest land in Sweden, equivalent of 12.4% of Stora Enso's Swedish forest assets, was completed in September. The enterprise value of the transaction was SEK 9.8 billion, equivalent to approximately EUR 900 million.

The strategic review of the Group's remaining forest assets in Sweden, initiated in July, is progressing. The review includes assessing a potential separation and public listing of the forest assets.

The ramp-up of the consumer board line at the Oulu site in Finland continues, and the production volumes are gradually increasing. The line is expected to reach full capacity during 2027.

In October, Stora Enso and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) launched a science-based framework to enable nature positive forestry. It guides informed prioritisation of biodiversity actions, ensuring that the most urgent threats to biodiversity are addressed first.

The second instalment of dividend, EUR 0.12 per share, was paid on 2 October.

Outlook and focus for 2025

Stora Enso expects market demand to remain subdued and challenging, affected by low consumer confidence and heightened macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.



Guidance

The ramp-up of the consumer board line at the Oulu site in Finland continues, and the production volumes are gradually increasing. However, volumes are somewhat behind the original schedule. Despite this, the target of reaching EBITDA break-even by year-end is unchanged. As a result, the EBIT impact for Q4 will be higher than initially anticipated - now estimated at a negative EUR 15-35 million. The full year EBIT impact estimated to be approximately negative EUR 120-140 million. The line is expected to reach full capacity during 2027.



Starting in the fourth quarter, the completed divestment of the forest assets in Sweden will have an annual adverse impact of EUR 25 million, approximately EUR 6 million per quarter, on the Forest segment's results.



The Group's capital expenditure forecast for the full year of 2025 is EUR 730-790 million.



Fourth quarter profitability will be impacted by planned maintenance stops, which are expected to be at similar levels as in the third quarter.

Focus for 2025

Continue proactive, systematic, and determined work across the whole Group to improve profitability, cash flow, and cost competitiveness through activities related to sourcing, operational efficiency, commercial excellence, working capital, and fixed costs.

Continue to build a leaner and flatter organisation, sharpening the focus on renewable packaging as the core business. The new streamlined structure not only enhances customer centricity and operational efficiency through deeper integration, but also unlocks further performance potential.

Transition to a more integrated business model across the Nordic packaging board mills to improve the entire value chain and customer-centricity.

After successfully completing the sale of 12.4% of the Swedish forest assets, continue the strategic review of the remaining Swedish forest assets, including assessment of a potential separation and public listing.

Ramp up production and leverage the EUR 1 billion investment in the new packaging board line at the integrated mill in Oulu, Finland, to further strengthen Stora Enso's competitive position.

Outlook from Q3/2025 to Q4/2025



Markets remain challenging, with low consumer confidence.



The direct impact of the US tariffs remains modest as Stora Enso's direct sales to the USA account for only just below 3% of total group sales (2024). While tariffs impacting global trade present both risks and opportunities, the primary concern lies in their broader implications for economic conditions and trade flows. Indirect effects - such as weakening consumer confidence and an increase in Chinese exports to Europe - continue to weigh on the markets.



Market outlook continues weak due to suppressed end-user demand, which is leading to weakening order inflow and lower volumes particularly in the packaging businesses. Market prices remain under persistent downward pressure as supply continues to surpass demand.



Market demand for pulp remains weak, driven by ongoing market uncertainty. Market pulp prices are stable at low levels, and with demand continuing to lag. Prices are expected to stay flat or show only limited movement for the remainder of the year.



Demand in the wood products markets remains low. The construction market outlook continues to be weak, and the European construction confidence index remains negative. In addition, rising log costs in Central Europe are putting further pressure on margins.



The Forest segment continues to deliver solid financial performance. Fiber costs are expected to remain high, even though wood prices have decreased slightly.



Key figures

EUR million Q3/25 Q3/24 Change % Q3/25-Q3/24 Q2/25 Q1-Q3/25 Q1-Q3/24 2024 Sales 2,283 2,261 1.0 % 2,426 7,072 6,727 9,049 Adjusted EBITDA 291 328 -11.4 % 279 889 938 1,223 Adjusted EBIT 126 175 -28.2 % 126 427 478 598 Adjusted EBIT margin 5.5 % 7.8 %

5.2 % 6.0 % 7.1 % 6.6 % Operating result (IFRS) 231 139 65.8 % 64 466 372 93 Result before tax (IFRS) 202 98 105.3 % 20 354 235 -118 Net result for the period (IFRS) 201 84 138.7 % 15 323 195 -183 Forest assets¹ 8,277 8,758 -5.5 % 8,990 8,277 8,758 8,894 Adjusted return on capital employed

(ROCE), LTM² 3.9 % 3.7 %

4.3 % 3.9 % 3.7 % 4.3 % Adjusted ROCE excl. Forest segment,

LTM² 2.8 % 2.7 %

3.3 % 2.8 % 2.7 % 3.6 % Earnings per share (EPS) excl. FV, EUR 0.26 0.10 149.8 % 0.05 0.44 0.25 -0.56 EPS (basic), EUR 0.25 0.11 125.7 % 0.03 0.42 0.26 -0.17 Net debt to LTM² adjusted EBITDA ratio 2.7 3.1

3.3 2.7 3.1 3.0 Average number of employees (FTE) 19,409 19,364 0.2 % 19,136 18,996 19,405 19,233 1 Total forest assets value, including leased land and Stora Enso's share of forest assets in associated companies

2 LTM=Last 12 months



Stora Enso's President and CEO Hans Sohlström comments on the third quarter 2025 results:



During the third quarter of 2025, Stora Enso continued to execute on its strategy and profit improvement actions. While the market continues to be challenging and demand subdued, we focused on the areas within our control.



The improvement actions remained the same - driving operational efficiency, cost competitiveness, and commercial excellence across the Group. In addition, we continue to work on further focusing our portfolio on growth in our core renewable packaging business and operations supporting it.



A major milestone in the quarter was the completion of the divestment of approximately 175,000 hectares of forest land in Sweden, representing 12.4% of our total forest holdings. The transaction, with an enterprise value of SEK 9.8 billion (equivalent to approximately EUR 900 million), in line with forest book value, strengthens our balance sheet and improves our financial flexibility.



We also made progress on the strategic review of our remaining 1.2 million hectares of Swedish forest assets announced in June 2025, including the assessment of a potential separation and public listing. The review aims to evaluate ways to unlock further value for our shareholders and strengthen our focus.



The ramp-up of the new consumer board line at our Oulu site in Finland continues, with production volumes gradually increasing. While the ramp-up has, and will continue to, weigh on profitability in the short term, we remain confident that the Oulu board line will deliver industry-leading quality and cost competitiveness once fully operational. We target EBITDA break-even by the end of the year.



Adjusted EBIT for the quarter was EUR 126 million. Excluding the EUR 45 million impact from the Oulu ramp-up, profitability would have been comparable to the same quarter last year, reflecting a stable underlying performance despite persistent market headwinds.



Demand continued to be subdued due to low consumer confidence, and delivery volumes were relatively low, particularly in containerboard and biomaterials. Despite these challenges, we have intensified our own actions to improve and safeguard profitability, including a strengthened P&L responsibility in business areas, a leaner, more customer-focused organisation, and targeted efficiency programmes. Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.7 from 3.1 a year ago, reflecting the positive impact of the forest asset divestment.



Looking ahead, we will continue our systematic efforts to improve profitability and cash flow, whilst we expect market conditions to continue to be subdued and challenging. The strategic review of the Swedish forest assets and ramp-up of Oulu continue to be priorities.



Thanks to the dedication of our teams, we are now laying the foundation for a stronger, more focused company-one that is better positioned to deliver long-term value. As we reshape the company, the work being done today will define a more resilient and competitive future for Stora Enso.

