Stora Enso initiates a strategic review of its Central European sawmills and building solutions operations (Inside information)

HELSINKI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso is initiating a strategic review of its Central European sawmills and building solutions operations. The review, to be carried out in 2026, will cover one business unit of Wood Products business area, including seven sawmills in Austria, Czechia, Poland, and Lithuania, and further processing units with three cross-laminated-timber (CLT) mills, as well as wood procurement, and international sales and distribution operations. Whilst the business in scope has a strong position in an attractive market, it does not bring strategic or operational synergies for Stora Enso's core renewable packaging operations.

In the strategic review, different scenarios will be assessed for the business and assets in scope, including the possibility to divest the business, to strengthen Stora Enso's strategic focus on renewable materials and packaging. The synergetic sawmills in Northern Europe, including further processing operations, in Sweden, Finland, Estonia and Latvia are not part of the assessment, and this part of the business remains strategically important to Stora Enso going forward.

Stora Enso is the largest sawn wood producer in Europe and a world leader in providing sustainable wood-based building solutions, including the advanced CLT elements, for the global construction industry. The seven sawmills under the review have a production capacity of about 3 million m³ and offer an extensive range of sawn products and mass timber components. This entity represents approximately 50% of the Wood Products segment's sales. In recent years, Stora Enso has developed industry leading building solutions, providing innovative concepts, services and a comprehensive portfolio of products to support low-carbon construction.

Stora Enso plans to provide an update on this strategic review in 2026. In the meantime, operations will continue as usual, with an ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, competitive products and services to customers.

All possible changes are subject to co-determination negotiations and other potential legal procedures in all impacted countries.

