Stora Enso divests its Sachsen Mill in Germany

HELSINKI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has signed an agreement to divest its Sachsen Mill located in Eilenburg, Germany, to the Swiss-based family-owned company Model Group. Sachsen Mill has an annual production capacity of 310 000 tonnes of newsprint specialty paper based on recycled paper.

Under the agreement, Model Group will own and operate Sachsen Mill after the transaction is closed. Stora Enso will continue to sell and distribute Sachsen's paper products under a contract manufacturing agreement for a period of 18 months after the closing. After that period, Model will convert the mill to the production of containerboard. All 230 employees at Sachsen Mill will move to Model Group with the transaction.

"We believe Model will be a good owner to ensure long-term development of the Sachsen Mill. We will continue to serve our customers with high quality paper products from Sachsen Mill at least until the end of 2022," said

Kati ter Horst

, EVP, Stora Enso's Paper division.

Daniel Model

The enterprise value of the transaction is EUR 35 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The impact on Stora Enso's operational EBIT or net debt is not considered material. Stora Enso will book a one-time cost of approximately EUR 32 million in its IFRS operating profit in the second quarter of 2021, considered as an item affecting comparability (IAC). The transaction is expected to be closed during the third quarter of 2021.

About Model Group

Model Holding AG is a 100% family-owned company founded in 1882. Headquartered in Weinfelden, Switzerland, Model Group develops, produces and delivers innovative packaging solutions using cardboard and corrugated board. The company has 9 corrugating production plants in Europe, and it produces containerboard paper at two sites, Weinfelden and Niedergösgen, in Switzerland. The company revenue in 2020 was CHF 859 million and the number of employees 4 225. More info at www.modelgroup.com

For further information, please contact:

Liisa Nyyssönen

SVP, Communications, Paper division, Stora Enso

tel. +358 40 544 3491

Ulla PaajanenSVP, Investor Relationstel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

