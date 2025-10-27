Stockholm hospitals unify all imaging in Sectra's cloud service to boost collaboration and patient care

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra(STO: SECT B) announces that Sweden's capital region, Region Stockholm, will expand its use of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and transition to a fully managed cloud service. All hospitals in Region Stockholm and Region Gotland will consolidate into one unified system. This will strengthen cybersecurity and reduce IT burden, while supporting a more integrated, higher-quality patient care across the regions.

Sectra's solution has been used in the regions for more than 20 years, with several hospitals already using it for, for example, radiology, mammography, pathology, and orthopaedics. Under the new contract, all hospitals' imaging will be consolidated into a single system. This reduces IT complexity while enhancing security by minimizing the number of systems to maintain. For clinicians, it enables easier collaboration across departments and hospitals through simplified access and sharing of images—an important benefit for integrated diagnostics, which is especially essential in cancer care.

"By consolidating all imaging into a unified system across all hospitals and specialties, our staff can efficiently access and share images regardless of location. This enables streamlined region-wide workflows, supporting the management of referrals, examinations, and diagnoses—ultimately contributing to improved patient safety," says Mikael Ohrling, Director of Healthcare, Region Stockholm.

As Sectra's cloud service is fully managed, Sectra monitors, optimizes, and continuously upgrades the service, alleviating the burden on IT teams. The service can also be scaled to accommodate growth as volumes increase and expand into other imaging specialties.

"Cyberthreats are a growing challenge in healthcare, with a potential risk of severely impacting patient care. Consolidating imaging into a single system reduces the number of systems that must be protected and maintained, lowering the risk. Increasingly, healthcare providers also recognize how cloud services can strengthen security. Region Stockholm shows a strong commitment to providing high-quality care and safeguarding patient security, we are looking forward to continuing this partnership together," says Daniel Karlsson, Managing Director at Sectra Nordics.

Region Stockholm estimates that the value amounts to approximately SEK 1.6 billion for the contract period, which initially covers 10 years with the possibility of extension. The contract was signed in October 2025, and Sectra will report SEK 557 million as guaranteed order value.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2024/2025 fiscal year totaled SEK 3,240 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

