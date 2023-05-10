STIMULAN now available in South Africa to treat bacterial infection

Novus Healthcare will exclusively distribute STIMULAN® and genex® in South Africa

KEELE, England, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces that its STIMULAN® products are now available in South Africa for treating bacterial infection.

South Africa now joins a growing list of countries, which include the UK, EU, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia where STIMULAN can carry antibiotics, such as vancomycin, gentamicin and tobramycin to a site of infection. genex®, a bone graft substitute produced by Biocomposites has also received approval and both product ranges will be made available through distribution partner Novus Healthcare.

STIMULAN is the first and only approved calcium matrix that can carry antibiotics to treat bacterial infection and is now used in over 80,000 procedures every year, in thousands of hospitals around the world. STIMULAN offers surgeons the flexibility to apply a broad spectrum of 'off-the-shelf' antibiotics at concentrations that will support their patient-specific treatment plans. Additionally, STIMULAN targets high concentrations of antibiotics at the point of infection, which lowers rates of reinfection, decreases hospital readmissions, and significantly improves patient outcomes.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "Biocomposites is committed to developing innovative products that improve patients' lives, and we are very pleased to now offer STIMULAN and genex in South Africa. Along with our approvals in the UK, EU, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, STIMULAN offers surgeons the freedom and flexibility to choose the antibiotics that support their infection treatment plans. We are proud to continue to expand the availability of STIMULAN and genex around the world, enabling more patients to benefit from our innovative technology."

Nando Fereira, PhD, Full Professor and Head of Clinical Unit (Tumour, Sepsis, and Reconstruction) at Stellenbosch University added: "I am excited to learn that STIMULAN will soon be available in South Africa through Novus Healthcare. The versatility of this range in the fight against bone and soft tissue infections will be of significant benefit in my treatment regime."

Maritz Laubscher, Associate Professor Trauma & Limb Reconstruction, Division of Orthopaedic Surgery at University of Cape Town commented: "I used STIMULAN with great success whilst working in the UK and am pleased it will soon be available in South Africa through Novus Healthcare."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites products are now used in over 120,000 procedures per annum and sold in more than 40 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.

