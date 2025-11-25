Biocomposites announces expanded approval for STIMULAN® Rapid Cure to be mixed with antimicrobials to treat infection

STIMULAN® Rapid Cure can now be used with both a wider range of antibiotics and also with antifungals in India

STIMULAN® Rapid Cure can be placed in bone and surrounding soft tissue to assist in wound healing and treatment of infection

KEELE, England, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocomposites, an international medical devices company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue, today announces it has gained an expanded approval in India for STIMULAN® Rapid Cure. The approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) allows STIMULAN® Rapid Cure to be mixed with a wider variety of antibiotics than before, including in combination, and also with antifungals, to assist in wound healing and treatment of infection.

STIMULAN® Rapid Cure is already the only calcium matrix approved to be mixed with an antibiotic for use in bone and surrounding soft tissue, having received that authorisation in more than 60 countries worldwide. India has now become the first country in the world to approve STIMULAN® Rapid Cure to be mixed with antifungals, expanding the options available to surgeons when deciding on treatment strategies for their patients.

Surgical site infections and antimicrobial resistance are challenges that affect mortality rates around the world. The expanded approval for STIMULAN® Rapid Cure to be mixed with antimicrobials, provides surgeons with the flexibility to take on these challenges, and to tailor their choice of antimicrobial to the clinical need of each and every patient.

Michael Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Biocomposites, said: "This expanded approval for STIMULAN® Rapid Cure will allow surgeons in India to tailor antimicrobial treatment strategies to their patients' needs. STIMULAN® Rapid Cure already helps more than 150,000 patients worldwide every year, and is an important tool for surgeons as they tackle the impact of antimicrobial resistance and help their patients."

About Biocomposites

Biocomposites is an international medical device company that engineers, manufactures and markets world leading products for use in infection management in bone and soft tissue. Based in Keele, UK, it has global operations across Europe, South America, USA, Canada, China and India. Biocomposites is a world leader in the development of innovative calcium compounds and bone cements for surgical use. Its products regenerate bone and target infection risks across a variety of specialties, including musculoskeletal infection, orthopaedics, trauma, spine, foot and ankle, podiatry and sports injuries. Biocomposites' products are now used in over 1 million procedures per annum and sold in more than 100 countries around the world. Please visit biocomposites.com to learn more.