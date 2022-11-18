Sternal Closure Systems Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sternal Closure Systems Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising adoption of advanced technology drives the sternal closure systems market for sternotomy procedures and favourable medical reimbursement across major markets. Increasing research activities for sternal closure procedures, emerging markets, and growth in the number of hospitals & surgical centers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the sternal closure systems market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=152164684

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sternal Closure Systems Market"

119 - Tables

38 - Figures

173 - Pages

The closure devices accounted for the largest share of the sternal closure systems market, by product segment, in 2021

The global sternal closure systems market is segmented into closure devices and bone cement based on product. In 2021, closure devices accounted for the largest share of the global sternal closure systems market. This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing number of complex cardiovascular surgeries and the increasing efficiency of closure devices.

Median sternotomy segment to register the highest growth rate among sternal closure systems during the forecast period

The global sternal closure systems market is segmented into median sternotomy, hemisternotmy, and bilateral thoracosternotomy, based on procedure. The median sternotomy segment accounted for the largest share of the sternal closure systems market in 2021, owing to the increasing patient population for cardiovascular diseases.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=152164684

Asia Pacific to observe highest growth rate for sternal closure systems market during the forecast period.

The global sternal closure systems market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The sternal closure systems market in several Aisa Pacific countries is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth in the healthcare expenditure in emerging APAC countries (such as China and India), and the growing adoption of advanced sternum closure techniques among cardiothoracic surgeons.

The major players operating in this market are DePuy Synthes (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), KLS Martin Group (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Stryker (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Acumed LLC (US), IDEAR S.R.L (Argentina), Kinamed Incorporated (US), Able Medical Devices (US), Praesidia Srl (Italy), Abyrx, Inc. (US), Dispomedica (Germany), Jeil Medical Corporation (South Korea), Changzhou Waston Medical Appliance Company Limited (China), Neos Surgery (Spain), Ortolog Medical (Turkey), Medicon EG (Germany), MedXpert GmbH (Germany), CircumFix Solutions (US), Invibio Ltd. (UK), Arthrex, Inc. (US), T T K Health Care Ltd. (India), Lotus Surgicals (India), and Peters Surgical (India) and Among others

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=152164684

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:



Anastomosis Device Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Device Reprocessing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Device Cleaning Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Vascular Closure Device Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sternal-closure-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sternal-closure-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets