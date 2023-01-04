Sterilization Services Market worth $5.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterilization Services Market is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 4.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing hospital-acquired infections, increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers, and surging surgical procedures are the factors attributing to the growth of sterilization services.

Sterilization Services Market

264 - Tables

43 - Figures

294 – Pages

Sterilization Services Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 5.9 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 5.5% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Method, Type, Mode of Delivery, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs)

The gamma sterilization segment accounted for the second largest share of the sterilization services market

Based on the method, the sterilization services market has been segmented into ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization, gamma sterilization, electron beam (e-beam) radiation sterilization, steam sterilization, X-ray irradiation, and others. In 2021, the gamma sterilization segment accounted for the second largest share of the sterilization services market. Increasing use of thermally labile products as well as the high penetration of gamma sterilization services has fueled the adoption of gamma sterilization.

The contract sterilization services segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market

By type, the sterilization services market has been segmented into contract sterilization services and sterilization validation services. In 2021, the contract sterilization services segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market. The growing incidence of chronic diseases and pandemics (such as COVID-19), the need to reduce surgical-site infections (SSIs), and cost-effectiveness offered have contributed to the rise in the adoption of contract sterilization services.

The off-site sterilization services segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

By mode of delivery, the sterilization services market has been segmented into off-site and on-site sterilization services. The off-site sterilization services segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Better efficiency of contract sterilization processes than in-house sterilization, access to new sterilization technology, and greater output with less financial risk are expected to increase the demand for off-site sterilization services.

The medical device companies accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market

Based on end user, the sterilization services market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others). In 2021, the medical device companies segment accounted for the largest share of the sterilization services market. The increasing adoption of single-use medical devices and the surge in number of surgical procedures worldwide is expected to increase the adoption of sterilization services by medical device companies.

Asia Pacific is to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific sterilization services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Growing economic structure in China and India, the prevalence of nosocomial infections, and growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries are key factors driving the growth of the sterilization services market in the APAC region.

Sterilization Services Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) Increasing number of surgical procedures Growing focus on food sterilization Increasing outsourcing of sterilization services among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and medical device manufacturers

Restraints:

Concerns regarding safety of reprocessed instruments

Opportunities:

Growing medical device and pharmaceutical companies in emerging economies Rising use of E-beam sterilization Reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization Rising adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices Growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operations to emerging countries

Challenges:

Sterilization of advanced medical instruments End-user noncompliance with sterilization standards

Key Market Players:

STERIS plc (US), Sotera Health Company (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP, US), E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US), MMM Group (Germany), Belimed AG (Switzerland), BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Medistri SA (Switzerland), and Noxilizer, Inc. (US) are key players in the sterilization services market.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG expanded its laboratory in Wiehl to meet the increased need for sterilization services in the sectors of biotechnology, medicine, and diagnostics for radiation cross-linking.

In 2022, Sterigenics expanded its electron beam facility located in Columbia city, Indiana . This facility provides mission-critical E-beam sterilization services to help ensure the safety of medical devices and drug products.

city, . This facility provides mission-critical E-beam sterilization services to help ensure the safety of medical devices and drug products. In 2021, STERIS acquired Cantel, which is a provider of infection prevention services, and this acquisition will strengthen the STERIS leadership in infection prevention by bringing together two complementary businesses.

In 2020, STERIS added X-rays to its product portfolio in the existing gamma irradiation by an expansion of its facility in Thailand .

