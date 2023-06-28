Sterilization Equipment Market to be Worth $15.6 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sterilization equipment market size is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are the key driving factors of the market. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to significantly impact the market. The pandemic caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 has drastically increased the demand for medicines, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment including gowns, antiseptics, and disinfectant products.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, low-temperature sterilizers segment held the largest share in 2022. It is a widely accepted technique in healthcare facilities for equipment and devices that can tolerate both heat and moisture.

Increasing concerns about the possible mutagenic effect of ethylene oxide and its impact on the environment, companies and academies are exploring the potential application of the supercritical carbon dioxide.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local players.

Read 120 page market research report, "Sterilization Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Heat Sterilizers, Low-temperature Sterilizers, Sterile Membrane Filters, Radiation Sterilization Devices), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Sterilization Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 outbreak and increasing hospital admissions across the globe have significantly increased the demand for sterilization equipment. Consequently, the use of sterilization equipment has also increased due to the increasing number of patients in hospitals & clinics. Proper and regular sterilization of medical devices is one of the essential requirements for treating patients suffering from COVID-19. In such cases, demand for sterilization equipment is anticipated to increase, which is in turn expected to propel the market growth. Therefore, the outbreak of COVID-19 is a high-impact rendering driver for this market.

Sterilization Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 7.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 15.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sterilization equipment market report on the basis of product, and region:

Sterilization Equipment Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Heat Sterilizers

Depyrogenation Oven



Steam Autoclaves

Low-temperature Sterilizers

Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers



Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilizers



Others

Sterile Membrane Filters

Radiation Sterilization Devices

Electron Beams



Gamma Rays



Others

Sterilization Equipment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in Sterilization Equipment Market

STERIS PLC.

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

Cantel Medical

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Fortive

Check out more market research studies published by Grand View Research:

Irradiation Sterilization Services Market - The global irradiation sterilization services market size is expected to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2030, expanding at 10.53% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Irradiation sterilization is a process that uses ionizing radiation to eliminate microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens. This process is commonly used to sterilize medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and food products. The demand for irradiation sterilization services has increased in recent years due to the growing concerns over foodborne illnesses and hospital-acquired infections.

- The global irradiation sterilization services market size is expected to reach by 2030, expanding at 10.53% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Irradiation sterilization is a process that uses ionizing radiation to eliminate microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens. This process is commonly used to sterilize medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and food products. The demand for irradiation sterilization services has increased in recent years due to the growing concerns over foodborne illnesses and hospital-acquired infections. Infection Control Market - The global infection control market size is expected to reach USD 359.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by rising concerns with respect to a significant upsurge in hospital-acquired infections globally. This is believed to facilitate greater penetration of infection control products. An influx in the development of new biologics and subsequent demand for sterilized formulations serve as key growth factors for the overall market. Healthcare organizations are focused on implementing strategies for early recognition, reporting, isolation, and surveillance of disease episodes of potential public health concern.

- The global infection control market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The market is driven by rising concerns with respect to a significant upsurge in hospital-acquired infections globally. This is believed to facilitate greater penetration of infection control products. An influx in the development of new biologics and subsequent demand for sterilized formulations serve as key growth factors for the overall market. Healthcare organizations are focused on implementing strategies for early recognition, reporting, isolation, and surveillance of disease episodes of potential public health concern. Terminal Sterilization Services Market - The global terminal sterilization services market is expected to reach USD 24.39 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.63% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing the number of hospital-acquired infections globally is likely to stimulate the market demand. For instance, as per the Patient Care Link Organization, in the U.S. alone, the CDC has estimated that hospital-acquired infections account for 1.7 million infections & 99,000 HAIs associated deaths. Terminal sterilization services help in sterilizing instruments used during surgical cases. Thus, with the increase in number of HAIs, hospitals are expected to use terminal sterilizers, thereby, impelling the market during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Pipeline Consulting

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.