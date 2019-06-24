Sterility Indicators Market Worth $1.24 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
24 Jun, 2019, 11:35 BST
SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sterility indicators market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2025, according to the study performed by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. Strict regulations regarding healthcare products and high emphasis on sterility parameters and measures for the prevention of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) are projected to drive the market growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Biological indicator segment captured the largest market share in 2017. Extensive usage as compared to chemical indicators owing to their reliability is anticipated to propel the segment growth
- North America is expected to maintain its dominance with the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of major companies and a high adoption of advanced technologies
- Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Presence of a large untapped market and availability of supportive government regulations are expected to attract global players
- Some of the major players in the sterility indicators market include Getinge AB; Cantel Medical Corporation; 3M Company; Cardinal Health Inc.; Matachana Group; Mesa Laboratories; and Anderson Products Inc.
Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Sterility Indicators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Chemical, Biological), By Technique (Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration, Radiation, Liquid), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sterility-indicators-market
Increasing number of geriatric population prone to chronic conditions is primarily driving the demand for drugs and medical devices globally.Governments in developing economies like India and China are focusing on providing cost-effective, high quality medications. The Union Cabinet of India has provided USD 13.16 billion to the National Health Mission (NHM) from April 2017 to March 2020. Currently, India has the highest U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved manufacturing facilities outside U.S. It also accounts for 22.0% of the overall approved U.S. FDA plants. Thus, demand for sterility testing services and products is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.
Standardized manufacturing protocols, introduction of novel products, and adoption of new technologies has led to harmonization of quality and sterility testing standards in the healthcare industry. This has created a need for not only aseptic manufacturing techniques but also for efficient and reliable sterilization monitoring processes. Furthermore, organizations such as the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are also raising awareness about the need for stringent regulations for safety and quality testing services of healthcare products. Such steps are anticipated to bode well for expansion of the sterility indicators market over the forecast period.
Grand View Research has segmented the global sterility indicators market on the basis of type, technique, end use, and region:
- Sterility Indicators Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Chemical Indicators
- Class 1
- Class 2
- Class 3
- Class 4
- Class 5
- Biological Indicators
- Spore Ampoules
- Spore Suspensions
- Self-containedVials
- Spore Strips
- Sterility Indicators Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Heat Sterilization
- Low Temperature Sterilization
- Filtration Sterilization
- Radiation Sterilization
- Liquid Sterilization
- Sterility Indicators End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Medical device Companies
- Clinical laboratories/Research Centers
- Others
- Sterility Indicators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Denmark
- Greece
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- MEA
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Mass Spectrometry Market – Increasing demand for tandem and hyphenated techniques coupled with introduction of technological advancement in the field of mass spectrometry such as improved resolution, increased speed and high accuracy is a high impact rendering driver for the growth of mass spectrometry market.
- Hospital Stretchers Market – Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population base and increasing number of day care surgeries & ambulatory care services are the major drivers for the growth of hospital stretchers market during the forecast period.
- Analgesic Infusion Pumps Market – Increasing demand for analgesic drug treatments for pain management in chronic conditions such as complex pain syndrome, myocardial infarction, failed back syndrome and post-operative pain is the high impact rendering driver for the growth of analgesic infusion pumps market.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Share this article