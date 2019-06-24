Sterility Indicators Market Worth $1.24 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sterility indicators market size is expected to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2025, according to the study performed by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. Strict regulations regarding healthcare products and high emphasis on sterility parameters and measures for the prevention of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) are projected to drive the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Biological indicator segment captured the largest market share in 2017. Extensive usage as compared to chemical indicators owing to their reliability is anticipated to propel the segment growth

North America is expected to maintain its dominance with the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of major companies and a high adoption of advanced technologies

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Presence of a large untapped market and availability of supportive government regulations are expected to attract global players

Some of the major players in the sterility indicators market include Getinge AB; Cantel Medical Corporation; 3M Company; Cardinal Health Inc.; Matachana Group; Mesa Laboratories; and Anderson Products Inc.

Read 90 page research report with TOC on "Sterility Indicators Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Chemical, Biological), By Technique (Heat, Low Temperature, Filtration, Radiation, Liquid), By End User, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sterility-indicators-market

Increasing number of geriatric population prone to chronic conditions is primarily driving the demand for drugs and medical devices globally.Governments in developing economies like India and China are focusing on providing cost-effective, high quality medications. The Union Cabinet of India has provided USD 13.16 billion to the National Health Mission (NHM) from April 2017 to March 2020. Currently, India has the highest U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved manufacturing facilities outside U.S. It also accounts for 22.0% of the overall approved U.S. FDA plants. Thus, demand for sterility testing services and products is anticipated to rise over the forecast period.

Standardized manufacturing protocols, introduction of novel products, and adoption of new technologies has led to harmonization of quality and sterility testing standards in the healthcare industry. This has created a need for not only aseptic manufacturing techniques but also for efficient and reliable sterilization monitoring processes. Furthermore, organizations such as the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are also raising awareness about the need for stringent regulations for safety and quality testing services of healthcare products. Such steps are anticipated to bode well for expansion of the sterility indicators market over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sterility indicators market on the basis of type, technique, end use, and region:

Sterility Indicators Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chemical Indicators



Class 1





Class 2





Class 3





Class 4





Class 5



Biological Indicators



Spore Ampoules





Spore Suspensions





Self-containedVials





Spore Strips

Sterility Indicators Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Heat Sterilization



Low Temperature Sterilization



Filtration Sterilization



Radiation Sterilization



Liquid Sterilization

Sterility Indicators End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Pharmaceutical Companies



Medical device Companies



Clinical laboratories/Research Centers



Others

Sterility Indicators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





Denmark





Greece





Spain





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina



MEA



South Africa





UAE





Saudi Arabia

