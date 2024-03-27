Sterile & Antiviral Packaging Market to Hit US$42.8 Billion by 2034, Driven By Rising Medical Procedures and Implant Tech

A perfect storm is brewing for the Sterile and Antiviral Packaging Market, according to FMI. Fueled by a rise in medical procedures, innovative implant tech, and the growing popularity of single-use systems, the market is poised for significant growth. The report offers a roadmap to navigate this trend, including insights into market drivers, potential roadblocks, and promising opportunities. It even arms you with investment analysis and strategic decision-making tools to help you capitalize on this exciting market.

NEWARK, Del., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sterile and antiviral packaging market will reach a valuation of US$ 27.8 billion in 2024, driven by expansion into new application areas. The trend is set to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 42.8 billion by 2034.

The demand for sterile packaging solutions for medical implants, including orthopedic implants, cardiovascular implants, and dental implants, continues to rise due to increasing surgical procedures and advancements in implant technologies. The biopharmaceutical and medical device industries are increasingly adopting single use systems to improve efficiency, reduce contamination risks, and lower costs.

Sterile packaging solutions designed for single use systems, such as disposable bioreactors and tubing assemblies, are in high demand. There is a growing demand for customized sterile and antiviral packaging solutions tailored to specific products and applications.

Manufacturers that offer customizable packaging options, including different sizes, shapes, and materials, can meet the diverse needs of customers and gain a competitive edge. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, offer significant growth opportunities for sterile and antiviral packaging manufacturers.

Factors including expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and increasing healthcare spending contribute to market growth in these regions. There is a rising demand for sterile packaging solutions that incorporate tamper evident features, such as seals, labels, and holograms, to ensure product authenticity and integrity, with concerns about product tampering and counterfeiting.

Smart packaging technologies, such as RFID tags, NFC sensors, and QR codes, are being integrated into sterile and antiviral packaging solutions to enable real time monitoring of product integrity, temperature, and expiration dates. Continued investment in research and development to enhance packaging materials, designs, and sterilization methods is essential for stimulating innovation in the market.

Companies that invest in research and development can introduce novel packaging solutions with improved performance and functionality. Collaboration and partnerships between packaging manufacturers, healthcare companies, and research institutions drive innovation in sterile and antiviral packaging.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global sterile and antiviral packaging market was valued at US$ 26.6 billion in 2023.

in 2023. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The market in China to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.

to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034. By packaging type, the vials and ampoules segment to account for a share of 21.1% in 2024.

The market in India will expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

will expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034. By end use, the surgical and medical instruments segment to account for a share of 56.2% in 2024.

"Strategic alliances enable the exchange of knowledge, resources, and technology to develop advanced packaging solutions that meet evolving market needs," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insights).

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the sterile and antiviral packaging market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Westfield Medical Limited, Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Placon Corporation Inc, Wipak Group, ProAmpac LLC, SteriPack Contract Manufacturing, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging, Oracle Packaging, and Puracon GmbH, among others.

Company Portfolio

Amcor Plc. offers a diverse range of sterile and antiviral packaging solutions for the healthcare sector. Their portfolio includes sterile packaging films, pouches, and containers, as well as innovative antiviral coatings and treatments applied to packaging materials to help prevent the spread of infections.

BillerudKorsnas AB focuses on sustainable and innovative sterile and antiviral packaging solutions. Their portfolio encompasses sterile paper based packaging, antiviral coated cartons, and pouches designed to maintain product sterility and provide protection against viral contamination.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global sterile and antiviral packaging market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the sterile and antiviral packaging market, the market is segmented on the basis of packaging type (thermoform trays, sterile bottles/containers, vials and ampoules, sterile closures, pre filled syringes, blister and clamshells, iv bags and pouches, sterile wraps, others (sterile lids, etc.)), material type (plastics, glass, metal, paper and paperboard), and end use (pharmaceutical and biological, surgical and medical instruments, food and beverage, other industrial), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa).

