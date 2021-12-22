Steri-Tech Chooses CleanAir Engineering's Picarro-Based Ethylene Oxide Solution for Multi-Point Indoor Air Quality Monitoring at Commercial Sterilization Facility

Combination of Advanced Technology and Turn-Key Solutions Will Enable Accurate Ethylene Oxide Emissions Quantification and Aid in Promoting a Safer Sterilization Process

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PALATINE, Ill., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steri-Tech, Inc. (Steri-Tech), a Puerto Rican corporation founded in 1986 that specializes in contract sterilization of medical devices with ethylene oxide EtO including validation services, has chosen Picarro, Inc. (Picarro) and CleanAir Engineering, Inc. (CleanAir) to provide an advanced EtO monitoring solution. CleanAir will integrate and deploy Picarro's G2910 EtO Gas Concentration Analyzer as part of CleanAir's EtO Indoor Air Quality Monitoring System (MET-44 aQ) that includes advanced software, data controls, back-up power supply, external sensors and alarms, and a multi-point manifold for facility-wide ambient air monitoring. Picarro's technology and CleanAir's MET-44 was chosen by the owner and general manager along with the company's EHS team following a thorough review of other technologies.

"Picarro commends Steri-Tech's commitment to the safety of their employees and community," said Joel Avrunin, Vice President of Environmental Sales and Marketing at Picarro. "Through our partnership with CleanAir Engineering, Steri-Tech will have the most advanced ethylene oxide detection technology in the market, and have full visibility and confidence in their indoor air ethylene oxide measurements."

Picarro's G2910 is tuned specifically for measuring EtO, allowing clients to better characterize emissions from their processes in real-time. Thanks to Picarro's patented Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) technology, the G2910 is able to precisely measure in all areas of the process, from sterilization to aeration and shipping, as well as drum storage rooms and any other areas where fugitive EtO may be present.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of solutions to measure greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations, trace gases and stable isotopes across many scientific and industrial applications. Industrial solutions range from mobile leak detection technology for utilities companies to trace gas analysis for semiconductor fabrication and pharmaceutical isolators. Services providers, regulators and researchers trust our patented CRDS to enable the detection of target molecules at parts-per-billion (ppb) levels or better resolution. For more information on Picarro's portfolio of solutions, visit www.picarro.com.

About CleanAir

CleanAir is an environmental service company that since its founding in 1972 has specialized in finding solutions to often complex measurement challenges. To address the challenge of reliable and sensitive continuous measurement of EtO in emissions, indoor and ambient air monitoring applications, CleanAir developed the CleanAir EtO Continuous Monitoring System (MET-44), which is built around the Picarro EtO analyzer lineup. The MET-44 stands in the tradition of continuous monitoring systems developed, commissioned, and supported by CleanAir for various applications over the past 15 years via its Advanced Monitoring Solutions Group. For more information visit: www.cleanair.com.

Contacts:

Siiri Hage

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Picarro, Inc.

shage@picarro.com

Josh Childers

Program Manager

CleanAir Engineering, Inc.

jchilders@cleanair.com

