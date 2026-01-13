Picarro Sets New Standard in Fenceline Monitoring for Hazardous Air Pollutants

Comprehensive Solution Delivers Real-Time, Defensible Measurements, Transforming

Fenceline Monitoring into a Proactive Compliance and Risk Management Tool

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Picarro, Inc., a global leader in emissions monitoring, analytics, and services, today announced a breakthrough in air-quality compliance with the release of its Fenceline Solution. Picarro's Fenceline Solution features continuous fenceline monitoring, mobile monitoring, and cloud-based analytics working together in real-time. The new solution is designed to meet US EPA requirements for an Alternative Test Method and to help chemical manufacturers simplify compliance with the Hazardous Organic NESHAP Rule (HON, 40 CFR 63 Subpart H).

"Leading chemical manufacturers aren't waiting for regulatory deadlines to act—they're building a culture of transparency and operational excellence," said Dave Miller, Vice President of New Market Strategy at Picarro. "By adopting Picarro's Fenceline Solution now, chemical manufacturers can validate their data, refine their operations, and build community trust before enforcement begins. Early adoption turns compliance into a competitive advantage."

From Reactive to Proactive Compliance

Traditional passive monitoring approaches, such as EPA Methods 325 and 327, rely on long, integrated sampling and delayed laboratory analysis, leaving facilities unable to pinpoint when, where, or why exceedances occurred. Picarro's Fenceline Solution uses Broadband Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (BB-CRDS) to provide continuous, real-time, part-per-trillion level measurement and monitoring of benzene, 1,3-butadiene, chloroprene, ethylene oxide, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride, and numerous other VOCs.

In addition to making it easier to locate and repair exceedances, the Picarro Link cloud-based platform automates every step of compliance. For everything from ∆C calculations and corrective-action tracking, to EPA-ready quarterly reporting via CEDRI, the Picarro Fenceline Solution eliminates manual workflows and reduces operational burden. Facilities gain the ability to:

Identify and resolve emissions in real time through GIS and trajectory modeling

Forecast potential exceedances up to 30 days in advance

Differentiate onsite vs. offsite contributions

Reduce lab costs and accelerate root-cause analysis

A Natural Evolution of Proven Leadership

Picarro's Fenceline Solution extends the company's proven leadership in precision gas measurement and emissions intelligence. The same technology that transformed methane detection across global gas networks and advanced ethylene oxide emissions management in sterilization facilities now enables chemical manufacturers to proactively manage hazardous air pollutants with greater clarity, confidence, and simplicity.

About Picarro

Picarro is a leading provider of high-precision measurement and monitoring solutions for more than 700 compounds. Combined with advanced analytics and expert services, our offerings deliver trusted, defensible data that helps organizations optimize operations, reduce emissions, simplify regulatory compliance, mitigate risk, and advance scientific research. For more information, visit www.picarro.com.

