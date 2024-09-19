Stefan Vinberg of Insig AB Wins Dual Honors in the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stefan Vinberg, CEO of Insig AB, has been honoured with dual accolades at the 2024 Business Worldwide CEO Awards, receiving the esteemed 'Sustainable Real Estate Leadership Award' and the distinguished 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - Sweden' recognition.

As with preceding years, this year's CEO awards seek to recognise and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Instead of focusing on a company's success, as many do, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Under Vinberg's leadership, Insig AB has emerged as a trailblazer in the real estate sector, setting new benchmarks for sustainable development and growth. Based in Malmö, Sweden, Insig AB has rapidly expanded its footprint, focusing on the development, management, and new production of residential and commercial properties, primarily in the Skåne region. Vinberg's leadership philosophy, rooted in innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility, has been instrumental in the company's success.

Stefan Vinberg's journey to becoming a leading figure in the real estate industry is marked by a diverse background and a deep commitment to fostering positive change. Beginning his leadership career in 1998, Vinberg has honed his skills across various sectors, including sales, marketing, telecommunications, and even youth football coaching. His experience as a football coach, where he led teams from the age of six to 19, profoundly influenced his leadership style, emphasising empowerment, teamwork, and independent problem-solving.

"Leadership is about guiding others to discover answers themselves," Vinberg reflects. "It's not about dictating actions but fostering a sense of ownership and pride within the team."

Vinberg's foray into the real estate industry in 2012 marked a significant turning point in his career. He brought his leadership expertise to project management, real estate development, and energy optimization, driving remarkable growth during his tenure at Signatur Fastigheter AB. Under his leadership, the company's value soared from 2.5 million SEK to over 700 million SEK, a testament to his strategic vision and management acumen.

Following the acquisition of Signatur Fastigheter by a larger publicly traded company, Vinberg continued to focus on environmental sustainability and energy efficiency, transforming underperforming properties into valuable assets while prioritizing positive environmental and social impacts.

In May 2022, Vinberg co-founded Insig AB alongside former Signatur Fastigheter CEO Dan Astrén and co-founder Tomas Magnusson. As the CEO, Vinberg has led the company through economic uncertainties, leveraging his experience and innovative strategies to acquire undervalued assets and drive growth. His vision for Insig AB is ambitious: reaching 3 billion SEK in real estate value and going public within the next few years and significantly reducing the company's environmental impact by 2030.

In an ever-evolving and challenging market landscape, Vinberg's experience, creativity, and clear leadership have been crucial in steering Insig AB towards continued growth and success. His focus on innovation, sustainability, and team building positions Insig AB as a leader in the real estate industry, where economic growth harmonises with environmental and social responsibility.

For more information about Insig AB and Stefan Vinberg's leadership journey, visit www.insig.se.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2024-ceo-awards-winners/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com