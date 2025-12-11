Davis & Shirtliff Named Twice in Business Worldwide Magazine's 2025 Global Corporate Excellence Awards

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davis & Shirtliff, one of East Africa's most influential distributors of pumps, solar power systems, and water solutions, has been honoured with two prestigious awards at the Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2025. The company won "Company of the Year – Africa: Engineering Innovation in Water & Energy Solutions" and the "Sustainability & ESG Leadership Award – Africa", recognising both its technological innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices.

The Global Corporate Excellence Awards are widely regarded as the pinnacle of corporate recognition, celebrating companies and visionary leaders who push the boundaries of excellence. Spanning categories including Business Innovation, Digital Transformation, Sustainability, Financial Excellence, and Customer Experience, the awards highlight organisations that drive impactful change across industries and regions.

Davis & Shirtliff's win in the engineering innovation category reflects its leadership in transforming the African water and energy markets. With its in-house brand Dayliff, the company has developed locally designed pumps, digital monitoring systems, and solar-powered pumping solutions that deliver reliable water access while reducing energy consumption. These initiatives not only demonstrate technical excellence but also enable communities to thrive where electricity is scarce or inconsistent.

The Sustainability & ESG Leadership Award recognises Davis & Shirtliff's commitment to ethical leadership and social responsibility. Through its flagship CSR programme, Improving Lives, the company has installed solar-powered water solutions benefiting over 250,000 people in schools, clinics, and community centres across East Africa. By combining environmental sustainability with social impact, Davis & Shirtliff exemplifies responsible corporate citizenship, supporting both local communities and long-term development goals.

Founded in 1946 as a small family operation in post-war Kenya, Davis & Shirtliff now operates around 120 branches across 11 countries and employs more than 1,000 people. Its blend of family heritage and professional management has enabled the company to scale regionally while maintaining a culture of quality, reliability, and social responsibility.

Chairman Alec Davis said: "These awards are a tribute to our team and the communities we serve. Innovation and sustainability have always been at the heart of Davis & Shirtliff, and we are proud that our work in providing clean water and sustainable energy is being recognised on a global stage."

From pioneering solar-powered pumping to embedding digital monitoring systems and supporting community development, Davis & Shirtliff demonstrates how innovation, sustainability, and purpose can drive long-term impact. The company's dual recognition at the Global Corporate Excellence Awards 2025 underscores its status as a regional leader in water, energy, and responsible business practices.

For more information about Davis & Shirtliff and its award-winning initiatives, visit https://www.davisandshirtliff.com/ .

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards

