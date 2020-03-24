Steel Rebar Market Worth $246.3 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Steel Rebar Market By Type (Deformed & Mild), Process (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking & Electric Arc Furnace), End-Use (Housing, Infrastructure, Industrial), Region (North America, EU, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast To 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Steel Rebar Market size is projected to grow from USD 198.7 billion in 2020 to reach USD 246.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the market include the increasing use of higher rebar products, the development of value-added products, and capacity expansion by steelmakers all around the world, increasing population, and rapid urbanization. However, the current steel rebar industry is also plagued by the recent outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on the global economy, which is expected to deter the demand for steel rebar during the forecast period.

The deformed steel rebar segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period

The deformed steel bar segment is the largest and fastest-growing segment by type in the steel rebar market. Deformed bar, formed from carbon steel and provided with ridges for better mechanical anchoring in reinforced concrete, is used in applications such as reinforced concrete slabs, cages, columns, prefabricated beams, and precast products. This deformation of the bar helps in increasing the bond between materials and minimizes slippage in concrete, which is fueling the rapid growth of the deformed bar segment.

Infrastructure segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment of the steel rebar market by 2025

The infrastructure segment is estimated to have accounted for a major share of the steel rebar market in 2019, followed by the housing, and industrial segments. The use of steel rebar increases the tensile strength of surrounding concrete structures in highways, bridges, and pillar structures. Increasing project counts of highway, bridges, and structural engineering are fueling the growth of the steel rebar market in the infrastructure segment.

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects have led to the increasing demand for steel rebar. Increasing infrastructure projects across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific, is another major factor driving the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for steel rebar during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific steel rebar market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Growth in this market is attributed mainly to the increasing steel rebar consumption in the construction industry coupled with large steelmaking capacities and consumption of steel rebar in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Increasing building & construction activities supported by a rapidly growing population, need for new residential housing, and major infrastructure investment projects announced in countries like China is expected to create future market avenues for steel rebar industries. In addition, strong policy initiatives such as the mandatory use of domestic steel in government infrastructural projects, shutting of environmentally hazardous blast furnace capacities and increasing use of electric furnace to produce steel rebar from scrap in China and National Steel Policy introduced in India to make the country self-sufficient in terms of steel production are some of the factors expected to support the growth of the domestic steel rebar market. However, currently, the world is facing a crisis related to the outbreak of coronavirus disease by which the world trade, travel, and even the domestic activities have come to a standstill. This is having a severe impact on the Chinese steel industry, which is home to 60% of the worlds steel rebar production.

Key players covered in the report are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Gerdau S.A (Brazil), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Posco SS Vina, Co. Ltd (Vietnam), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), Tata Steel Ltd. (India), Essar Steel (India), Mechel PAO (Russia), Nucor Corporation (U.S.), Sohar Steel LLC (Oman), Celsa Steel UK (U.K.), Ansteel Group (China), Hyundai Steel (South Korea), Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd. (China), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), Commercial Metals Company (U.S.), Daido Steel (Japan), Barnes Reinforcing Industries (pty) Ltd (South Africa), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (India), Steel Dynamics, Inc. (U.S.), Outokumpu Oyj (Finland), Acerinox S.A. (Spain), Hyundai Steel Company (South Korea), Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Byer Steel Group Inc. (U.S.).

