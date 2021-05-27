STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Infrastructure is pleased to note that FirstGroup's shareholders have voted in support of its offer to acquire First Student and First Transit (the "Company"). EQT Infrastructure is looking forward to the expected closing of the transaction and to starting the development and sustainable transformation journey with the Company.

EQT Infrastructure remains excited about the future partnership with management and the ambition is to support the realization of the full potential of both businesses. EQT Infrastructure's intention is to make significant investments in the Company's organization, operations and digital technology as well as in the electrification of the Companies' fleet of buses to de-carbonize the fleet and thereby contribute to a cleaner and healthier environment.

The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals and is expected to close in the Summer of 2021.

Contact

EQT Press Office

+46 8 506 55 334

press@eqtpartners.com

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with more than EUR 67 billion in assets under management across 26 active funds. EQT funds have portfolio companies in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas with total sales of approximately EUR 29 billion and more than 175,000 employees. EQT works with portfolio companies to achieve sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/statement-regarding-eqt-infrastructure-s-successful-acquisition-of-first-student-and-first-transit,c3355271

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3355271/1423773.pdf Press Release EQT Infra FirstGroup vote outcome 210527

SOURCE EQT