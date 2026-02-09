EQT Life Sciences co-leads USD 39 million Series A in Aerska to help systematically deliver RNA medicines to the brain

Series A financing will be used to advance Aerska's brain shuttle technology to improve the delivery of RNA interference therapeutics for neurological diseases

Financing was co-led by EQT Life Sciences from the LSP Dementia Fund, together with age1 and participation from laso Ventures, and alongside existing investors

Investment underscores EQT Life Sciences' commitment to high-impact therapeutics and will support Aerska's ambition to address a significant unmet need in neuroscience drug development

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Life Sciences is pleased to announce that the LSP Dementia Fund has co-led a USD 39 million Series A financing in Aerska, a biotechnology company leveraging brain shuttle technology to develop RNA medicines for neurological diseases. This brings Aerska's total funds raised to-date to USD 60 million, building on its seed funding announcement in October 2025.

Proceeds from the Series A will support continued development of Aerska's antibody-oligo conjugate (AOC) platform as it progresses towards the clinic, targeting neurological diseases through systemically delivered RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Additionally, the funding will be used to advance its brain shuttle technology to improve delivery of RNAi therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier to treat a range of neurological diseases.

Aerska's AOC platform is pioneering systemically delivered RNA medicines capable of reaching the brain to treat neurological diseases at their source. The platform uses proprietary "brain shuttle" technology to overcome the blood-brain barrier, a fundamental challenge that has historically limited RNA therapeutics in CNS diseases. This delivery approach is designed to enable intravenous or subcutaneous administration, achieving uniform and deep brain distribution with durable target gene knockdown, unlocking new therapeutic possibilities for neurological diseases.

Jack O'Meara, CEO & Co-Founder, Aerska, said: "The ability to systemically administer RNAi therapies to the brain unlocks a powerful new approach to treating neurodegeneration. Partnering with EQT Life Sciences further strengthens our path to the clinic as we work to translate this capability into meaningful therapies for the treatment of genetically driven forms of Alzheimer's disease and other devastating brain disorders."

Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD, Partner and Head of EQT's LSP Dementia Fund, said: "For families facing diseases like Alzheimer's, Aerska's approach offers hope for preserving cognitive function and quality of life. The team's strategy of upstream intervention, combined with a focus on the genetic forms of neurological disease, positions them to transform outcomes for populations who have been underserved by current therapeutic approaches. We really look forward to working alongside Aerska to help advance this groundbreaking platform."

As part of the financing, Arno de Wilde, MD, PhD, MBA, Managing Director at EQT Life Sciences, Philip Scheltens, MD, PhD, Partner and Head of EQT's LSP Dementia Fund at EQT Life Sciences, and Alex Colville, PhD, General Partner at age1, will join Aerska's Board of Directors.

