EQT exits remaining stake in Azelis Group

EQT completes final selldown in Azelis Group NV, a leading global innovation service provider for the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry

Under EQT's ownership, Azelis has delivered significant topline and EBITA expansion through organic growth, attractive bolt-on M&A, and margin expansion. Azelis has expanded geographically, delivered new digital solutions to customers and suppliers, and progressed its sustainability initiatives - positioning the business for continued long-term value creation

The sale resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of c. EUR 190 million, of which EQT VIII received c. EUR 173 million

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akita I S. à r. L., an entity indirectly controlled by an affiliate of the EQT VIII fund ("EQT VIII") is pleased to announce the completion of the sale (the "Sale") of its remaining stake in Azelis Group NV (the "Company"), comprising c. 24 million shares or c. 10% of the share capital of the Company, for aggregate proceeds of c. EUR 190 million. As part of the Sale, EQT VIII will receive gross proceeds of c. EUR 173 million. The Sale was completed on 26 February, 2026. Goldman Sachs International, J.P. Morgan SE, and BNP PARIBAS acted as joint global coordinators for the Sale.

The exit marks the end of a successful seven-year investment, during which time Azelis has expanded to become one of the leading global innovation service providers for the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry.

Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, Azelis supports more than 65,000 customers who benefit from its application know-how, technical support, and access to a wide portfolio of products from more than 2,800 specialty raw material producers. Azelis operates an extensive network of application laboratories and its technical staff help customers develop and improve formulations.

Since being acquired by EQT in November 2018, and particularly since its IPO in September 2021, the Company has further scaled its global platform while navigating a more challenging chemicals market environment. It has expanded its application lab footprint, driven operational excellence, and executed various attractive bolt-on acquisitions. Digital has been a core pillar of Azelis' strategy with a strong technology backbone enabling the delivery of a differentiated experience to Azelis' customers and principals. Finally, Azelis continues to strive to be the industry leader in sustainability, maintaining an EcoVadis Gold status and retaining strong sustainability rankings globally.

The shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons, absent registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The shares were offered outside the United States in transactions that are not subject to the Securities Act pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S") to persons other than US persons (within the meaning of Regulation S) and in the United States to "qualified institutional buyers" ("QIBs") pursuant to an exemption from, or in transactions not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

