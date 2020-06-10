Standard & Poor's affirms IDB Invest's "AA/A-1+" credit ratings with a positive outlook and upgrades enterprise risk profile to strong

Among the rationale behind the ratings, S&P highlighted IDB Invest's robust capitalization and high levels of liquidity which could counterbalance rising risks in the region from COVID-19.

Finally, S&P mentioned that the positive outlook reflects their expectation that IDB Invest will continue its growth momentum in line with strategic targets and contain significant pressure on asset quality stemming from rising stress in the region.

For more information regarding IDB Invest's S&P credit rating click here.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social and environmental development in the region. With a portfolio of $12.1 billion in asset management and 333 clients in 24 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries.

