Barbados to Host IDB Invest Sustainability Week 2026, Focused on Mobilizing Private Investment

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest announced today that Sustainability Week 2026 (SW26) will take place from May 26–28, 2026, in Bridgetown, Barbados. Held for the first time in the Caribbean, the event is IDB Invest's primary platform for mobilizing private investment for resilient projects across Latin America and the Caribbean.

IDB Invest Sustainability Week 2026 will bring together investors, companies, and project sponsors around investment-ready opportunities and practical financing solutions. By convening capital providers and entrepreneurs, the forum supports the development and financing of projects in areas such as resilience, infrastructure, nature-based solutions, and job creation.

"Multilateral Development Banks play a critical role in mobilizing private capital at scale," said Ilan Goldfajn, President of the IDB Group. "Through IDB Invest+ and our n "Originate to Share" business model we plan to mobilize more capital and accelerate execution — building pipelines, sharing risk, and connecting investors with projects that are ready to move. Holding Sustainability Week in the Caribbean for the first time underscores the region's growing relevance for private investment."

"With investors' appetite for sustainable assets at record levels, Sustainability Week 2026 represents a unique opportunity to connect capital with high-impact projects across Latin America and the Caribbean," said James P. Scriven, CEO of IDB Invest. "This event is business-driven at its core, providing a high-level platform where sustainability solutions are transformed into bankable opportunities that deliver results for our economies, communities, and environment."

Hosting the forum in Barbados underscores the growing role of the Caribbean as a destination for private investment, particularly in resilient infrastructure.

The event has received international recognition, winning Eventex Awards in 2023 and 2025 for its sustainable and innovative design. The most recent edition, held in Manaus, Brazil, brought together more than 900 in-person participants, 14,500 online attendees, and 46 partner organizations from around the world.

