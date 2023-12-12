Stamus Networks Supports NATO Red Teaming Cyber Exercise for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Twelfth annual Crossed Swords will see Stamus Networks share expertise and technology to develop and test the capabilities and practical skills of participants

TALLINN, Estonia, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, today announced it is once again participating in Crossed Swords, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn, Estonia. The exercise runs from December 12-14.

Since it was first developed in 2014, Crossed Swords focuses on full-spectrum offensive cyber operations, exploring every possible attack vector and technique potentially used by adversaries. The event, which is designed to help make NATO members build a more resilient defense against cyber adversaries, brings together hundreds of participants from around the world. They'll be training in the areas of cyber red teaming, penetration testing, digital forensics, situational awareness, and monitoring techniques. The exercise uses realistic technologies and attack methods, with the goal of building a resilient defense through knowing the most current attack methods and tools. This year, participants from 21 countries are taking part, including a team of Stamus Networks engineers.

"By partnering with the CCDCOE and our NATO allies in these exercises, we're putting our technologies and skills to the test in real-world scenarios," said Ken Gramley, CEO of Stamus Networks. "There's no better proving ground to demonstrate that our solutions work, uncover ways that they can become even stronger, and to support cyber defenders around the globe."

Since 2016, Stamus Networks has worked with the CCDCOE in numerous live fire exercises, including Locked Shields, the largest live-fire cyber defense exercise in the world, providing both personnel and its network security solutions. This includes educational workshops and its network detection and response (NDR) system – the Stamus Security Platform .

To learn more about the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) and the exercise Crossed Swords, visit the website: https://ccdcoe.org/exercises/crossed-swords/ .

About Stamus Networks:

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single solution that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com.

