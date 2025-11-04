Stamus Supports NATO Cyber Readiness at Crossed Swords 2025

Clear NDR® and Stamus personnel will support both offensive and defensive cyber operations during the exercise

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, today announced it will participate this week in NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence's (CCDCOE) Crossed Swords 2025 exercise. At the invitation of the CCDCOE, the participants will use the company's Clear NDR system and expert training delivered by Stamus personnel to improve their skills and improve their nations' cyber defences.

Crossed Swords is a multinational live-fire exercise designed to train offensive and defensive cyberspace teams at the operational level, focusing on planning, execution, legal oversight, and coordinated recovery across military, government, and industry participants. This year's exercise emphasizes integrated public-private cooperation and advanced adversary techniques, providing a rigorous environment for both red and blue teams to validate tactics, techniques, and procedures.

Stamus Networks' Role

As an invited partner in the offensive-oriented Crossed Swords and its defensive-focused counterpart, Locked Shields, for more than nine years, Stamus Networks has leveraged Clear NDR to deliver personnel training and network threat detection services to teach threat hunting teams how to hunt, blue teams how to defend, and red teams how to remain undetected.

"Participating at Crossed Swords is an important responsibility for our team -- and an invaluable opportunity for our team to help our allies hone their skills by observing real-world adversarial activity on the wire," said Peter Manev, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Stamus Networks. "And through our participation, we're able to develop and test new capabilities in Clear NDR. For example, our recently developed host outlier detection algorithms were developed for and refined at the Locked Shields exercise earlier this year."

Why This Matters

Modern cyber operations increasingly blend technical attack tradecraft with operational and legal complexities. Exercises like Crossed Swords allow defenders to test procedures, interoperability, and decision-making under pressure. Stamus Networks' participation supports the CCDCOE mission of improving NATO and partner cyber readiness while strengthening public–private collaboration in defending critical systems.

"The realism and effectiveness of the exercise is significantly enhanced through collaboration with academia and industry partners like Stamus Networks, who help ensure authenticity and relevance," said Tõnis Saar , director of the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE). "These partnerships also support the integration of advanced technologies, including AI tools, into key aspects of the exercise."

To learn more about the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) and the Exercise Locked Shields, visit the website: https://ccdcoe.org/exercises/crossed-swords/ .

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks is the global leader in Suricata-based network security and the creator of the innovative Clear NDR system. Providing superior network intelligence that empowers security AI platforms, Clear NDR closes visibility gaps and reduces alert fatigue, transforming raw network traffic into actionable security insights with unmatched transparency, customization, and effectiveness. Trusted by leading financial institutions, government agencies, and participants in NATO's largest cybersecurity exercises, Stamus Networks delivers proven, high-performance network detection and response solutions. For more information visit www.stamus-networks.com .

