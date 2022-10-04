Stamus Networks Signs Reseller Agreement with EliteVAD

Global technology leader partners with value added reseller in UAE to bring network-based threat detection and response platform to its customers

INDIANAPOLIS and DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, today announced it has partnered with EliteVAD to market Stamus Networks' solutions throughout the UAE, Africa, and West Asia Pacific.

Headquartered in Dubai, EliteVAD is a value-added distributor of information security and optimization products, with a focus on cybersecurity, cloud services, and IoT solutions. In addition to their product offerings, they provide a range of consultancy services, including security assessments, strategy, awareness training, architecture, and malware analysis.

"We strive to provide our clients with the highest quality service and support by partnering with innovative companies delivering best of breed security solutions," said Yasser Anter, general manager from EliteVAD. "Stamus Networks is one of those truly innovative companies. The Stamus Security Platform passively monitors the network to effectively detect serious and imminent threats while providing security teams a wealth of evidence for incident investigation and proactive threat hunting," he added.

Anter continued, "Security executives need meaningful insights to help them uncover serious threats and reduce the risk to their organization's critical assets. The relationship with Stamus Networks will allow us to help our enterprise clients in high-risk industries do just that."

"We are excited about our partnership with EliteVAD," said Steve Patton, vice president of sales, EMEA for Stamus Networks. "Their strong track record of helping security teams improve their threat detection and mitigation strategies and their broad reach in the UAE, Africa, and Asia Pacific markets is perfectly aligned with our Stamus Security Platform. We're confident that this partnership will be an asset to EliteVAD clients and both companies," he continued.

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. A global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner, and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our solutions are advanced network detection and response systems that expose serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empower rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com.

About EliteVAD

EliteVAD is a value-added distributor of best of breed solutions for today's most difficult cybersecurity challenges. By bringing an holistic security approach with solutions from the world's most innovative vendors, the company helps organizations minimize risks, manage security operations, and achieve regulatory compliance. Their team serves enterprise clients in the Middle East, Africa and West Asia Pacific regions with an experienced team, a proven track record and international certifications. For more information visit: elitevad.com.

SOURCE Stamus Networks