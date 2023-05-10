Stamus Networks Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Network Detection and Response Report

Company mentioned as one of the examples of NDR vendors

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, the global leader in Suricata-based network security, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the recent Gartner report, "Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Network Detection and Response."

The latest Gartner report identifies Stamus Networks as one of the examples of vendors in the network detection and response market and highlights the significant growth and increasing importance of the NDR market. Stamus Networks is proud to be recognized in this space.

Stamus Networks CEO Ken Gramley noted, "The report states that one of the most common complaints from organizations looking for an NDR product is information overload." He continued, "One of our top priorities is to help our customers cut through the alert clutter and focus on the most serious and imminent threats. Our solution delivers high-fidelity Declarations of Compromise™ that help enterprise users do just that."

The Stamus Networks' flagship product, Stamus Security Platform, is an open NDR system built on top of the powerful open-source Suricata engine. The technology enables organizations to identify, investigate, and respond to security threats on the network in real-time. Unique in the industry, the system can ingest network telemetry from either Stamus Network Probes or native Suricata sensors, giving existing Suricata intrusion detection system (IDS) users a simple path to NDR adoption.

Gartner clients who wish to access the report, "Emerging Tech: Top Use Cases for Network Detection and Response," may visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/documents/4244799

About Stamus Networks:

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single system that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response.

