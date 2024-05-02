Stamus Networks Recognized in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Network Detection and Response

Company recognized as a Representative Vendor for the second consecutive time

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner "Market Guide for Network Detection and Response." This is the second consecutive time Stamus Networks has been named in the report.

"For now, stand-alone NDR vendors provide a breadth of network analytics and efficacy not available with multifunction security platforms (SIEM, XDR)," wrote Gartner Analysts Jeremy D'Hoinne, Thomas Lintemuth, Nahim Fazal and Charanpal Bhogal.

The report continues, "NDR providers continue to improve their detection capabilities and improve incident response workflows, highlighting the identified root causes of an incident. With this success and confidence, enterprises are experimenting with new NDR features and expanding their coverage to include areas of the network not initially exposed to NDR, especially to see all lateral movement between different types of infrastructure."

The Stamus Security Platform (SSP) is an open NDR that delivers actionable network visibility and high-fidelity threat detection to enterprise security teams around the world.

SSP prioritizes advanced detection – using machine learning and statistical anomaly detection, advanced heuristics, and more traditional signature and IoC based detection – with explainable attack timelines. Its transparency, openness and extensibility empower security teams to quickly respond to serious threats and unauthorized activity.

"As a pure-play NDR solution vendor, we are uniquely focused on delivering the best threat detection possible with the lowest rate of false positives in the industry, enabling organizations to automate their response to serious and imminent threats," said Stamus Networks CEO Ken Gramley. "We take great pride in being recognized by Gartner, once again, and believe our inclusion in this report is validation of our approach to helping defenders around the world secure their organizations."

Learn more and download the Gartner "Market Guide for Network Detection and Response."

To learn more about SSP, go to: https://www.stamus-networks.com/stamus-security-platform .

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Stamus Networks:

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single solution that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781381/stamus_Logo.jpg