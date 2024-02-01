Stamus Networks Appoints Michael Johnson as Vice President of Global Sales

Experienced Cyber Sales Professional to Lead the Network-Based Threat Detection and Response Provider to the Next Phase of Growth

INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response systems, today announced it has named Michael ("Mike") Johnson as vice president of global sales. In this role, Johnson will be responsible for managing the global sales team as well as accelerating efforts in the Americas. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Ken Gramley.

The appointment comes on the heels of Stamus Networks' $6 million series A funding round in August 2023, which the company is using to advance product innovation, elevate the customer experience, and expand the market reach of company resources and programs. Since then, Stamus Networks has worked to establish the necessary resources to position the company for unprecedented growth, including expanding engineering, sales, and customer success teams to better support its increasing customer base around the world. Johnson's appointment is the latest milestone in the company's growth strategy.

"Our network-based threat detection and response solutions already help secure some of the most targeted organizations in the world," said Gramley. "We're now poised to bring our innovative technology to new markets and propel the company into the next phase of growth. I'm confident Mike's sales leadership and proven track record will help us not only grow the company, but also foster enduring relationships with customers, ultimately contributing to a more secure world."

With more than 15 years in technology sales, Johnson has extensive experience building and developing enterprise sales teams, driving strategic sales motions, developing territories, executing go-to-market plans, and growing market share with network security and network automation firms. Prior to joining Stamus Networks, Johnson was the director of enterprise sales at Infoblox, where he was responsible for the company's North Central region. While there, he grew the region's revenue by more than five times. Before that, he held various sales positions at companies including Verizon Enterprise Solutions, JAMF Software, and Shavlik Technologies.

"My experience in network security and network automation has exposed me to a wide range of solutions, so I recognize innovative technology when I see it," said Johnson. "With its ability to cut through the noise to expose the most serious threats and deliver the necessary supporting evidence, the Stamus Security Platform is a game changer for defenders, serving as a vital component of organizations' threat detection and response strategies. The best part is that the technology is backed by an impressive customer success team and stellar leadership. I'm honored to be part of a company making such a transformative impact on security, and I look forward to helping bring the company's solutions to more organizations around the world."

About Stamus Networks:

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single solution that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response.

